Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
technologynetworks.com
Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs Associated With Decreased Risk of Bleeding Stroke
People who take cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins may have a lower risk of having a type of stroke called an intracerebral hemorrhage, according to a new study published in the December 7, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An intracerebral hemorrhage is caused by bleeding in the brain.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Healthline
Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Reduce Risk of Common Type of Stroke
High cholesterol is a risk factor for many serious conditions such as heart disease. Many people manage their cholesterol with a class of prescription drugs called statins. A new study reviews whether statins may reduce the risk of certain kinds of stroke. Someone in the United States has a stroke...
Women's Health
New experiments raise important questions on what it means to die
On December 9, 2013, 13-year-old Jahi McMath was checked in to Oakland Children’s Hospital in California for a routine tonsillectomy. She had sleep apnea and her parents believed that having her tonsils removed would improve her life, her sleep, and her relationships with her classmates. Each year, more than half a million people in the United States get this procedure. The vast majority have no complications. McMath was not so fortunate. About an hour after waking from the surgery, she started spitting up blood. In the middle of the night, her oxygen-saturation levels plummeted. Medical staff started working frantically to intubate her, but McMath’s heart stopped. As Rachel Aviv reported in a chilling 2018 New Yorker story, it would take several more hours to restore her heartbeat and breathing.
HealthCentral.com
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
‘Exercise caution’: Mass. Medical Society urges use of masks, vaccines for holidays
“Taking these actions at this time will help reduce the likelihood of illness and has the potential to improve the strain on our health care system now, during and after the holiday season.”. The Massachusetts Medical Society is urging residents to “exercise caution” by using masks and ensuring they and...
Medical News Today
What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more
Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
healthcareguys.com
Dental Technology That Is Changing the Game
Technology has been reshaping the world across the entire spectrum. It has been growing, evolving, and changing with time. Similarly, dental technology has been changing rapidly over the past few years, and it can be hard to keep up with all of the new gadgets and tools that are coming out. Technology is also helping improve communication between the patient and the dentist and streamline the treatment process. It is helping to improve patient health and take care of beautiful smiles with Invisalign treatment. Here are a few tools and pieces of technology that are changing the landscape of dentistry.
Heart Disease Prevention: Study Finds Easy Way To Slash Heart Disease Risk By 20%
Heart disease needs no introduction. The disease, which encompasses heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and more, is the number one cause of death in adults, killing one person every 34 seconds in the U.S. But new research suggests a simple way to cut your individual risk of getting heart disease, and that making that one minor tweak can lessen your odds of developing cardiovascular-related medical problems by nearly 20%.
ajmc.com
Glucose-Lowering Drugs May Reduce Risk of COVID-19–Related Adverse Events in Patients With Diabetes
Patients with diabetes who reported use of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or metformin prior to COVID-19 infection were associated with lower COVID-19–related adverse outcomes during hospitalization. Use of glucose-lowering drugs was shown to reduce risk of COVID-19–related adverse outcomes among patients with diabetes who were diagnosed...
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
KTVZ
Statins lower risk of deadliest kind of stroke, study finds
Doctors know that drugs called statins lower a person’s risk of a stroke due to a blood clot. But a new study shows that the inexpensive medications can also decrease the risk of a first stroke as a result of an intracerebral hemorrhage, the deadliest kind. An intracerebral hemorrhage...
fergusnow.com
Health Experts Warn of ‘Three Headed Monster’ Respiratory Illnesses Ahead of Holiday Travel
(KNSI) – A three-headed monster of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 is hitting the U.S. hard right now. The Minnesota Department of Health held a press conference Tuesday to provide more details on the scope of viruses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Ruth Lynfield says RSV has been the worst compared to historical trends.
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
ajmc.com
Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians
Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
studyfinds.org
Shingles linked to higher risk of heart attack and stroke
BOSTON — Shingles, the painful rash-like condition also known as herpes zoster, appears to also increase a patient’s long-term risk of suffering a stroke or heart attack. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital say that this risk may last 12 or more years after a shingles outbreak.
