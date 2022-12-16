On December 9, 2013, 13-year-old Jahi McMath was checked in to Oakland Children’s Hospital in California for a routine tonsillectomy. She had sleep apnea and her parents believed that having her tonsils removed would improve her life, her sleep, and her relationships with her classmates. Each year, more than half a million people in the United States get this procedure. The vast majority have no complications. McMath was not so fortunate. About an hour after waking from the surgery, she started spitting up blood. In the middle of the night, her oxygen-saturation levels plummeted. Medical staff started working frantically to intubate her, but McMath’s heart stopped. As Rachel Aviv reported in a chilling 2018 New Yorker story, it would take several more hours to restore her heartbeat and breathing.

