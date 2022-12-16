Read full article on original website
Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover
WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Next Moorhead underpass project receives $26.3 million in federal resources
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead's Trunk Highway 10/75 Grade Separation, Safety, Mobility, and Livability project has received more than $26.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program. The funds are coming to the city to help build its second major underpass project, after the finishing...
Theatre NDSU production to be featured at Kennedy Center festival
(Fargo, ND) -- Theatre NDSU’s recent production of “Alabaster” has been selected to perform at the regional Kennedy Center American College Festival in January. The national program is sponsored by the Kennedy Center to recognize and support excellence in college theatre. “Having a production selected to perform...
Fargo Force Week Thirteen Recap
The Fargo Force continued playing away from the friendly confines of Scheels Arena as winter weather prevented the Force’s return to the metro area. The Force were able to brave the elements and make the trip to Sioux Falls to take on the Stampede at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on December 17th. Saturday’s matchup with the Stampede was the fifth meeting between the two teams.
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely
A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
Fergus Falls man facing charges in death of girlfriend in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Fergus Falls man is facing charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend. Authorities tell WDAY Radio that 44-year-old Matthew Ecker allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig early Friday at her apartment in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood. Police say Ecker originally told officers that...
Cass County Sheriff's Office and multiple cities respond to house fire south of Oxbow
(Oxbow, ND) -- Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire that occurred south of Oxbow this afternoon. In a release sent to WDAY Radio, the Cass County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a house fire located at 5331 County Road 81, south of Oxbow. Authorities say the first responders were able to contain the blaze to the garage, and that the home is not a total loss due to damages sustained by the blaze. Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire.
Bomb threat debunked at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- Saturday night was an eventful night at the Cass County Jail, but not because of booking someone who broke the law or a scuffle among inmates. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that around 9:30 p.m. the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail.
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
NDSU Football’s Mauch Has Been Named The FCS ADA’s Top Offensive Lineman
On Monday, Dec. 19 North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch was named to the 10th annual Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Athletic Directors Association All-America Team. The team honors the top student-athletes in the FCS at 11 different positions. Mauch is the ninth NDSU player in the past 10 years...
