The 19 Most Popular Weeknight Dinner Recipes of 2022
On many weeknights, when 6:00 p.m. rolls around, you can find me standing in my kitchen, staring dazedly into my phone while typing something like “chicken” or “easy pasta” into the search bar of the Epicurious app. Judging from the lineup of Epicurious’s most popular recipes of the year, it seems that a lot of you can also appreciate the art of a speedy, reliable recipe that gets dinner on the table without needing to prepare a million different components or courses.
Picking The Right Chocolate For Every Recipe
There are over 15 types of chocolate and pro chef Adrienne Cheatham is back to break down when and how to use each one. From cacao beans and nibs to Mexican table chocolate and the best choice for cookies, learn how to get the most out of the complex world of chocolate in the kitchen.
Italian Cookies
Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
Lazy Day Pancakes
When it’s Saturday morning, your fridge is practically empty, your stomach is rumbling, and you’re still too bleary-eyed to shuffle to the store, there’s really only one thing to do: Make this easy pancake recipe. Requiring nothing more than regular old milk and the usual pantry suspects, these delicious pancakes are dangerously simple, meaning you can kiss that store-bought pancake mix going bad on the shelf goodbye.
Eggnog Cheesecake
Combine graham cracker crumbs, butter, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, pressing it into the bottom of the pan. Bake until set and light golden, 8 to 12 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes. (Do not turn off oven.)
Ree Drummond’s 5 Best Breakfast Casseroles Perfect for Christmas Morning
Ree Drummond says there’s ‘nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven -- especially during the holidays.’
8 festive ways to use crescent dough this holiday season
Crescent dough —the seamless pastry dough sheet used for making flaky crescent rolls (not to be confused with croissants) — has always been a kitchen staple of mine amid the holidays. My go-tos are Pillsbury's Original Crescent Dough Sheet and Crescent Rolls; however, recently, I've become a fan of both Immaculate Baking's packaged rolls (I usually buy them from Whole Foods) and Trader Joe's Crescent Rolls.
Millionaire Candy
Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
Holiday Mimosas🍾
Celebrate the season with Holiday Mimosas! A fun twist on a traditional mimosa that’s perfect for the holidays. This year we hosted a friends brunch at our home. Just a nice get together to celebrate the holidays. Everyone brings a dish to pass and we feast and laugh and just enjoy ourselves before the craziness of the big day arrives. Mimosas are my absolute favorite drink to serve for brunches. Seriously who doesn't like mimosas?!? Not to mention mimosas are so easy to make, no fancy stirrers, shakers or blenders. These Holiday Mimosas are packed full of the holiday spirit and are absolutely delicious. It doesn't get any easier than this.
Sweet Holiday Chex Mix
This Sweet Holiday Chex Mix combines three types of Chex cereal with pecans and coated it in a sweet glaze! It creates an irresistible treat that everyone loves!. Who doesn't love a good snack mix? How about a sweet version of Chex Mix? This Sweet Holiday Chex Mix is a nice twist on the classic and is absolutely amazing! I really love making this for holiday parties. Or sometimes I'll make up some just for us to munch on at home or to take to work. This literally only takes 15 minutes to make! The perfect treat when you are in a hurry!
In Praise of the Dough Hook, the Unsung Hero of KitchenAid Attachments
I got my KitchenAid stand mixer when I was 27 years old. My boss gave me a cash card for the holidays and like any normal person in his mid-20s making a low salary, I turned around and bought the only expensive item one can actually count on receiving from their wedding registry. I made cakes, I whipped cream, I did the things you do with a stand mixer, but for well over a decade, I never bothered to learn about (or even think about, really) the white hook that came in the box with the other attachments. Throughout the 2010s that item was, to me, a nuisance that I had to move in and out of the bowl every time I wanted to use the mixer because I had nowhere to store it. I was a fool.
Homemade Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
A Single Egg Can Save Your Pie From Suffering A Soggy Bottom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ahh, the dreaded soggy bottom –- any baker's nemesis. Blind baking is the most foolproof way of preventing a soggy bottom, using pie weights and a stint in the oven to firm up the crust. But, according to Ree Drummond, if you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, rice, or even sugar (and then you're left with toasted sugar which is simply divine).
Holiday Sugar Cookies
Step 1In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In second large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg, then vanilla. Step 2Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated....
Spinach Dip Stuffed Mushrooms
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you love spinach dip and stuffed mushrooms, you’ll love these easy Spinach Dip Stuffed Mushrooms, a delicious hot appetizer!. Spinach Dip Stuffed Mushrooms. Stuffed mushrooms and hot spinach dip are quintessential party appetizers. Both are delicious crowd pleasers...
Skillet Chicken With Tangy-Sweet Peperonata
Peperonata is an Italian side dish of stewy sweet peppers, onion, and garlic, often flavored with oregano and basil. Here it becomes the base of a speedy weeknight-friendly dinner with the help of a couple jars of roasted red peppers—as opposed to the traditional fresh bell peppers. The swap is beneficial in terms of both timing and flavor: Because the jarred peppers are already cooked, they don’t need nearly as long to become a tender, softened heap, and they add an extra layer of smokiness that the fresh bell peppers don’t provide. By nestling in sliced seared chicken breasts and topping the skillet with Parmesan and basil, you’ll create a full meal that can go straight from the oven to the table. Do seek out whole roasted peppers rather than the presliced strips if you can find them; the latter are usually quite skinny and inclined to melt away in the pan. For a rustic peperonata, you’ll want to cut the peppers into larger pieces yourself.
A Snacky, Festive New Year’s Eve Menu for Ringing in 2023
If one thing helped the roller-coaster ride that was 2022 stand out from the past few turbulent roller-coaster years, it was real live friends. Boy, did I miss them. And while this not-really-post-COVID era still requires precautions, finally being able to speak to each other face-to-face rather than only communicating via emoji and the occasional “ugh” and “gah” has been a life-affirming elixir for my soul.
HOW TO MAKE HOMEMADE PANCAKES
Making pancakes from scratch is easier than you’ may’d think & nothing beats the taste of fluffy homemade pancakes! Made easy with classic ingredients that you likely already have on hand, like flour, eggs, butter and milk. Don’t miss our incredible homemade Butter Vanilla pancake syrup too!
Homemade butter cookies
Four ingredients are all it takes to make a yummy batch of butter cookies. The ingredients are mixed in one bowl. So, there's little clean-up involved. Although, these may be one of the simplest batch of cookies that you can create, they're full of that nostalgic buttery flavor that most people enjoy, especially around the holidays.
Last-minute holiday hacks: Make a Christmas tree cheese ball, pesto palmiers and more
What’s a holiday party without the apps? Food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos stopped by TODAY to share her best hacks for whipping up festive appetizers that are guaranteed to be the first gone from your spread. If you’re hosting this year, or even just tasked with bringing a...
