Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
First Coast News
Common signs & symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer and how to detect it early (FCL Nov. 22, 2022)
Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States and is on track to becomes the second leading cause. The five-year survival rate is just 11%. The disease is typically diagnosed late when it has spread. With no standard early detection test, it is important to recognize the common signs and symptoms, especially those individuals with a family history and other risk factors of the disease. This may lead to earlier diagnosis, providing more treatment options such as surgery.
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress
HPV-related cancers are on the rise in men
As a group, human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Some forms of the virus are capable of causing cancer in both men and women. While cervical cancer in women has historically been the most common form of HPV-related cancer, CDC data show...
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore
If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult.
Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why
You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
scitechdaily.com
Don’t Use at Night – Common Sedative Can Increase the Risk of Heart Damage
More evidence has been discovered by CU Anschutz researchers to back up the idea that timing is important when giving drugs. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a popular drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when surgeries are performed at night.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Medical News Today
Colon cancer: Might dietary changes help starve tumors?
Researchers studied the effects of a low protein diet on colon cancer growth. They found that a low protein diet reduces tumor growth and increases cancer cell death in mice. The researchers say that further study is needed to see if the results translate to humans. Colon cancer occurs when...
MedicalXpress
Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer
According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
CNBC
Omicron boosters are 84% effective at keeping seniors from being hospitalized with Covid, CDC says
The new omicron boosters are very effective at preventing seniors from being hospitalized with Covid, according to a new CDC study. U.S. health officials have focused in particular on making sure more vulnerable populations, such as older adults, stay up to date on their Covid vaccines. "There are still too...
Comments / 0