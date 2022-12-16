Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Children enjoy ‘Story Time with Santa’ at local library
JACKSON, Tenn. — Santa makes a stop in the Hub City. The Jackson-Madison County Library hosted a “Story Time with Santa.”. The event started at 10:30 Tuesday morning. The little ones enjoyed a story, songs, and crafts, and a chance to visit with Mr. Claus. “Being at the...
WBBJ
Groups work to provide warmth during impending winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Temperatures are dropping and people are in need of resources. Area Relief Ministries has been a stable resource for many in the community in order to stay warm and get the needed essentials to weather the cold. ARM has been able to provide items on a...
WBBJ
Police investigate bomb threat at south Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. — Customers were evacuated from a local store Monday afternoon following a potential threat. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in south Jackson at 12:30 p.m for a report of a bomb threat. Authorities say by the time officers arrived, the...
WBBJ
VIDEO: Chimney fire claims home in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local authorities responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in east Jackson. The fire occurred at a home on Bryant Street, where a video from viewer Charles Langford shows heavy smoke rolling out of the residence. Our crews arrived on scene around 1:45 p.m. as the...
WBBJ
Madison Co. Democratic Party blesses JACOA with Christmas donation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Democratic Party is continuing a tradition of giving for the holidays. Friday, December 16, members presented the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency (JACOA) with a Christmas donation. Donated items included toiletries, personal hygiene products, books, and games, all to benefit...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/19/22 – 12/20/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/20/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Missing Dickson County K-9 found safe
A missing K-9 with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office has been found safe after being reported missing Monday.
readtheleader.com
Family of 8 loses everything in fire
A fire that destroys a home is terrible no matter the time of year, but it is especially devastating when it happens just a week before Christmas. And even more so when it involves a family with small children. Unfortunately this happened Thursday night in Decatur County. The fire occurred around 10 p.m. on Dec. 15 at 828 Walter Mills Road, just off Hwy. 641, in Sugar Tree. According to Decatur County Fire Coordinator David Whitaker, the family was relatively new to the area and were living in a 38 foot 5th wheel camper and were planning on building a house; in fact they had already poured the foundation.
WKRN
THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
WBBJ
Winners of 2022 Light Up Jackson revealed
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several neighborhoods participated in this year’s Light Up Jackson event, and the winners have been announced. Different residents and businesses participated in the competition, seeing who had the most holiday spirit. Many residents in the Wyndchase subdivision started putting up their lights early, and that...
WBBJ
JTA to offer 25 cent rides on Dec. 23 & 24
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is announcing their annual Quarter Ride days. On December 23 and 24, all rides on JTA fixed bus routes will be 25 cents, and 50 cents on The Lift. A press release states no transfers will be given with the 25 cents...
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office Launches “Socially Safe” Program
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System and Paris Special School District, would like to make parents aware of a new program this holiday season. ‘Socially Safe’ is a program...
WBBJ
Events this week in West Tennessee: Dec. 19-25
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. The Jackson-Madison County Library is also hosting several events for kids, teens, and adults. Monday, December 19. Winter Humboldt Land (Humboldt) Kids Holiday Baking Camp (Jackson – through...
WBBJ
Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
whvoradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door. She pushed someone inside, which caused them to fall on […]
actionnews5.com
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
CARROLL COUNTY Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – The owner of five full-blooded pit bulls was arrested Monday, days after a utility worker was attacked by the dogs. Authorities said Ivan Bubba Rawles III was working as a lineman for Delta Electric when he was mauled by the pit bulls after he finished a service call.
Woman severely injured after hit by her own vehicle at Oak Grove car wash
A woman was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after she was reportedly run over by her own vehicle in Kentucky Saturday morning.
WBBJ
Ella Mae Dawson
Funeral service for Ella Mae Dawson, age 72, will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Miracle Revival Tabernacle in Humboldt, TN. Burial will follow in Cloverdale Cemetery in Milan, TN. Mrs. Dawson died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation and Family Hour for...
