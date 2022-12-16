Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Children enjoy ‘Story Time with Santa’ at local library
JACKSON, Tenn. — Santa makes a stop in the Hub City. The Jackson-Madison County Library hosted a “Story Time with Santa.”. The event started at 10:30 Tuesday morning. The little ones enjoyed a story, songs, and crafts, and a chance to visit with Mr. Claus. “Being at the...
WBBJ
Winners of 2022 Light Up Jackson revealed
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several neighborhoods participated in this year’s Light Up Jackson event, and the winners have been announced. Different residents and businesses participated in the competition, seeing who had the most holiday spirit. Many residents in the Wyndchase subdivision started putting up their lights early, and that...
WBBJ
Groups work to provide warmth during impending winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Temperatures are dropping and people are in need of resources. Area Relief Ministries has been a stable resource for many in the community in order to stay warm and get the needed essentials to weather the cold. ARM has been able to provide items on a...
WBBJ
Madison Co. Democratic Party blesses JACOA with Christmas donation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Democratic Party is continuing a tradition of giving for the holidays. Friday, December 16, members presented the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency (JACOA) with a Christmas donation. Donated items included toiletries, personal hygiene products, books, and games, all to benefit...
WBBJ
Events this week in West Tennessee: Dec. 19-25
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. The Jackson-Madison County Library is also hosting several events for kids, teens, and adults. Monday, December 19. Winter Humboldt Land (Humboldt) Kids Holiday Baking Camp (Jackson – through...
WBBJ
VIDEO: Chimney fire claims home in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local authorities responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in east Jackson. The fire occurred at a home on Bryant Street, where a video from viewer Charles Langford shows heavy smoke rolling out of the residence. Our crews arrived on scene around 1:45 p.m. as the...
WBBJ
JTA to offer 25 cent rides on Dec. 23 & 24
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is announcing their annual Quarter Ride days. On December 23 and 24, all rides on JTA fixed bus routes will be 25 cents, and 50 cents on The Lift. A press release states no transfers will be given with the 25 cents...
WBBJ
Jackson church celebrates 152 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local church held a special service. The Mother Liberty CME Church held a celebration service. The church celebrated its 152nd year in service in the community of Jackson. “The rich history here, as I pointed out in the sermon, is that we are happy for what...
WBBJ
Christmas tree extravaganza begins in Haywood County
STANTON, Tenn. — An annual Christmas tree extravaganza has returned to Haywood County. From December 19 to December 23, you can take a tour through the “Wonderful World of Christmas Trees!”. The tours are being held at the Douglass Community Center at 1037 Douglas Road in Stanton. Group...
WBBJ
Ella Mae Dawson
Funeral service for Ella Mae Dawson, age 72, will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Miracle Revival Tabernacle in Humboldt, TN. Burial will follow in Cloverdale Cemetery in Milan, TN. Mrs. Dawson died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation and Family Hour for...
WBBJ
Hub City ranks top in nationwide list
JACKSON, Tenn. — A national publication has highlighted the Hub City as being the top in an unexpected area. An article from 24/7 Wall St. states that the Jackson metropolitan area is the fastest growing area in the United States. The article lists and analyzes numbers such as population...
WBBJ
Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
WBBJ
Police investigate bomb threat at south Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. — Customers were evacuated from a local store Monday afternoon following a potential threat. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in south Jackson at 12:30 p.m for a report of a bomb threat. Authorities say by the time officers arrived, the...
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
WBBJ
Winter Humboldt-land kicks off three days of holiday fun
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One event venue has created a Winter Wonderland. The Opera House Event Hall has transformed its venue by sprinkling in some Christmas magic. Monday through December 21, from noon to 3 p.m., you and your entire family can go to the Opera House and enjoy a variety of games, bingo, hot cocoa, and food.
WBBJ
Joy G. Daniels
Joy Griffin Daniels, age 77, resident of Saulsbury, Tennessee,. departed this life Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home. Joy was born February 22, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee, the. daughter of the late Leon L. Griffin and Louise Sanderlin Griffin. She graduated from Bolton High School in Arlington, Tennessee. and...
WBBJ
Farmers get insight on harsh weather conditions moving in
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Soybean Winter meeting was held Tuesday to give local farmers insight on harsh weather conditions moving in within the next few days. The meeting was held at West Tennessee Research and Education Center in west Jackson. Keynote speaker, Eric Snodgrass joined the meeting via...
fox13memphis.com
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
WBBJ
Mike Dedmon
Mike Dedmon, age 66, formerly of Brownsville, TN passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his residence in Memphis, TN. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 2 PM in the chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 1 PM until the hour of service.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/19/22 – 12/20/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/20/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
