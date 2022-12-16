ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

New York Post

House committee votes to release Trump’s tax returns

The Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release material from former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The 76-year-old former president’s tax returns from 2013 to 2018 were obtained by the committee from the IRS last month after a years-long legal battle.  The motion approved by all 24 Democrats on the committee, and voted against by all 16 Republicans on the panel, will reportedly pave the way for the release of the returns to the entire House of Representatives. It is unclear when the public will see details from Trump’s tax returns. The committee said personal information will be redacted from...
NewsChannel 36

Sen. Chuck Schumer Visits All 62 Counties in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - After being re-elected to a 5th term in the Senate, Senator Chuck Schumer completed his 24th consecutive tour of visiting all 62 counties in New York. The senator's office says Schumer was the first New York public official to visit every single county in New York. It's a tradition he has continued each year he has been in office.
NewsChannel 36

January 6 Committee Approves Four Criminal Referrals to DOJ Against Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack made several criminal referrals to the Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump. “We propose the committee advancing referrals where the gravity of the specific offense, the severity of its actual harm and the centrality of...
Wyoming News

Cheney: Evidence shows Trump ‘unfit for any office’

CASPER – Wyoming’s outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney once again hammered former President Donald Trump for his role during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, calling him “unfit for any office,” during the Jan. 6 House committee’s final meeting on Monday. “The orderly transfer of authority, as called for in the Constitution, routinely takes place, as it has for almost two centuries, and few of us stop to think how unique we really are. In the eyes of many in the world, this every four-year...
