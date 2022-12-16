The Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release material from former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The 76-year-old former president’s tax returns from 2013 to 2018 were obtained by the committee from the IRS last month after a years-long legal battle. The motion approved by all 24 Democrats on the committee, and voted against by all 16 Republicans on the panel, will reportedly pave the way for the release of the returns to the entire House of Representatives. It is unclear when the public will see details from Trump’s tax returns. The committee said personal information will be redacted from...

