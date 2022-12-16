Read full article on original website
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
semoball.com
Clearwater duo has night to remember on court
PIEDMONT — It was a night that will go down as one of the best ones in Clearwater High School sports history. Charles Robbins was confirmed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, according to head boys basketball coach Zac Moore, to have broken the Missouri record for assists in a game — a 43-year-old record set by Jon Sunvold in 1979 — recording 25 in a 97-45 win over Marquand on Dec. 13.
Early National Signing Day 2022 updates: Where Missouri high school football seniors are expected to sign
The Show-Me State produced another strong group of college football prospects in the Class of 2023 and with the early Signing Day approaching we are taking a closer look at the top prospects. The state of Missouri should have somewhere between two to three dozen members of the class signing with ...
semoball.com
Jackson boys lock in, win big in pre-tournament tune-up game
Jackson used a 24-point first quarter to grab an early lead on Farmington and carried it to the finish line on Tuesday night as the Indians bounced back from a 1-2 stretch at home in a 72-49 victory over Farmington. After holding its opponent to less than 50 points once...
semoball.com
Kennett defeats Holcomb in Lady Royals consolation semifinals
The Kennett girls basketball team undertook and achieved a quick turnaround with a 53-40 win over Holcomb Tuesday night in the 5th place consolation semifinals game of the Lady Royals Christmas Classic hosted by Twin Rivers. The win will advance the Lady Indians to play Piggott, who took down Portageville...
semoball.com
High School Basketball Roundup: Notre Dame scraps Scott City
After losing three straight games, the Notre Dame Bulldogs broke out of their funk with a 63-38 win on the road against Scott City on Tuesday. Both teams utilized the three-point line in the first quarter. The Rams made three 3-pointers but the Bulldogs made four from the arch to go on an 18-13 lead. Kolton Johnson scored six of his 11 points in the opening period on a pair of 3-pointers.
semoball.com
Kennett GBB vs. Dexter
BROSELEY - Dexter got past Kennett in the championship quarterfinal of the Lady Royals Christmas Classic on Monday at Twin Rivers High School in Broseley.
Missouri wrestling preview: Liberty aiming for fourth straight state championship
By Cody Thorn The landscape for some trophies got a little bit harder in some classes and opened doors for others at the Class 1 level for both boys and girls. The latest district assignments from the Missouri State High School Activities Association showcased some big changes, but perhaps none ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Missouri's 2023 class
Missouri came away with a handful of highly rated players and a wealth of potential with its 2023 class, as the Tigers look to grow stronger as a team that is largely viewed as being just a few tweaks and key additions away from finally turning the corner and becoming a program to watch in the SEC.
semoball.com
Portageville denied Christmas tournament title by Doniphan
CLARKTON, Mo. — Top-seeded Portageville fell 45-43 in a heartbreaker to second-seeded Doniphan in the championship of the Clarkton Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16. The Bulldogs (4-3) played with good effort and intensity against the Dons (6-1), but continued to struggle to knock down shots. “We played hard,...
semoball.com
Chaffee defeats Meadow Heights in OT on Yarbro’s big basket
Chaffee big man Blake Yarbro scored only six points on Monday, but his last basket was his biggest. With the game tied with mere seconds to go in overtime, he catches a pass inside and forces his way toward the basket to give the Red Devils a 72-70 victory over Meadow Heights.
semoball.com
Van Buren wins battle with Winona
VAN BUREN — The Van Buren Bulldogs and their Highway 60 rivals Winona engaged in a hard-fought battle Monday, but in the end, the host Bulldogs came out on top with a 61-53 win. Winona led 16-14 after the opening period, but the Bulldogs rallied to lead 28-25 by...
semoball.com
Jackson downs Woodland to open First State Community Bank Tournament
The Jackson Indians rolled by the Woodland Cardinals 61-36 to open play in the First State Community Bank Tournament on Sunday evening at the Show Me Center. Jackson led 17-11 after one quarter of play but they felt they could have led by more if some of their open looks had fallen.
semoball.com
’Tis the season to be jolly for Sikeston after blowout win over Kelly
SIKESTON —“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is one of the many popular Christmas tunes chiming through the radio this time of the year, but in a 71-41 win over Kelly at the Field House on Monday, Dec. 19, Sikeston was anything but cold outside. The Bulldogs (5-2)...
semoball.com
TITLE GAME IS SET: OFC rivals to battle for Lady Royals Christmas Classic championship
BROSELEY — The Doniphan Donettes entered Tuesday’s Lady Royals Christmas Classic semifinal with rival Neelyville as the esteemed tournament’s defending champion and top seed. The Lady Tigers would have none of that. Doniphan found itself locked in a contest of state title intensity and with too many...
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her play at Dicke Doo Bar-B-Que. For those of you that haven't and like guitar-based blues and rock and roll, go see her the next time she comes home and plays some Missouri concerts.
semoball.com
Delta configures late, gets by Saxony Lutheran in FSCB Tourney opener
Saxony Lutheran had undefeated Delta on the ropes in the First State Community Bank Holiday Tournament opener for a full 18 minutes. After opening the third quarter with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 32, the Crusaders scored just two points for the rest of the frame as Delta stymied Saxony Lutheran’s offense en route to a 59-41 victory to open up the annual tournament at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
Dexter, Giles shutting foes down one game after another
BROSELEY – When Dexter High School senior Caitlin Giles was a freshman, the Bearcat girl’s basketball team struggled to just five victories that season and a porous defense, which allowed opponents to score 57.5 points per game on average was a big reason why. Fast-forward to this winter...
semoball.com
Surrounding communities come together to support Meadow Heights family
High school athletics teams represent their communities, especially the small ones. After Ryder Thele, a Meadow Heights High School student, tragically passed away on Dec. 9 at the age of 16, the surrounding communities came together to remind the grieving family that they are not alone. The Meadow Heights boy’s...
semoball.com
Lady Indians outlasts Delta in dogfight on Day 2 of the Holiday Classic
Jackson advanced to the championship game by defeating Delta 57-48 during Day 2 of the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic on Monday at the Show Me Center. Jackson was led by senior Katie Waller and sophomore Camryn Alsdorf. Indians head coach Adam Stoneking said he thought the win was a total team effort.
fourstateshomepage.com
This Day in History: Brad Pitt’s roots between Missouri and Oklahoma
KSNF/KODE — December 18th, a day that marks the birth of a movie star known for his intense roles and good looks. His roots are deep in two of the Four States. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended Kickapoo High School. Just short of graduating from the University of Missouri, Pitt dropped out and moved to California to become an actor.
