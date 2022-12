Our dear mother, Alice Chrisco sadly passed away on December 14, 2022, at the age of 87. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Simla Colorado. She was predeceased by Woodrow (Woody) Chrisco and is survived by her two sons’ Rocky and Dwane and daughter Sherry Gomez.

