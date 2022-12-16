Members of the intelligence community, and censors at Twitter, stress that they just didn’t know the Hunter Biden laptop was real, so they erred on the side of caution. “It has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” the infamous letter from 50 former officials said. Now we know that was a lie. The FBI already had Hunter’s laptop — it was handed over to them by the owner of a Delaware repair shop, the same man who would provide it to The Post nearly a year later. It’s also increasingly obvious that the FBI had a heads up that the...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO