Mississippi’s largest hospital and BCBS reach agreement 9 months after dispute left patients with higher costs
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement. Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual Professional Providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
desotocountynews.com
MDOT employees recognized for their service
Photo: From left, Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell; Ulmer Trey Bullock III; Lamont D. Jamison; District 2 Engineer Mitch Turner. During a recent awards ceremony, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recognized employees in District 2, which covers 17 northwestern Mississippi counties, for their years of continuous service to the agency in various roles including maintenance, administration and construction, among others.
desotocountynews.com
Auditor’s report shows state agencies pay high cost of inflation
From fuel and electricity to food and asphalt, taxpayers are paying more for almost everything government agencies in Mississippi purchase. This finding comes from a report released by State Auditor Shad White’s office showing some of the costs taxpayers will bear after inflation increased the cost of items government agencies purchase. The purpose of the report is to alert policymakers to the cost of inflation on government spending and to help public officials more effectively plan future budgets by anticipating these costs.
ourmshome.com
Cue the Spotlight on Mississippi’s Top Entrepreneurs of 2022
As the year comes to an end, the future of business leadership in the Magnolia State looks bright thanks to several outstanding Mississippi entrepreneurs. And the Small Business Association of Mississippi has taken notice of several outstanding leaders and recognized them as the state’s top small business entrepreneurs of 2022.
desotocountynews.com
Fitch supports new rules to protect airline consumers
As families and airlines nationwide prepare for the bustling holiday travel season, Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 Attorneys General in urging the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to strengthen protections for airline consumers and provide meaningful relief to those whose flights are unexpectedly canceled or significantly delayed.
mediafeed.org
Mississippi first-time homebuyers’ programs
Looking to buy a house in Mississippi? Here’s what you need to know: The median sale price of homes in the state is $257,400, an increase of about 16% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks real estate data. And houses are going fast. The number of homes for sale in Mississippi has fallen by more than 26%, and houses are only on the market for nine days.
SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds
The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT approves road maintenance projects
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has approved maintenance projects statewide that total about $85 million for the state. Here are the projects approved in the Northern District of the state:. The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:. A $28.4 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company of Memphis,...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Left $47 Million in Aid To Poor Families Unspent, Prompting Calls For Reform
JACKSON, Miss. — The State of Mississippi is leaving millions of dollars on the table that could directly benefit families in deep poverty, witnesses emphasized repeatedly during a public hearing Thursday before the Mississippi House and Senate Democratic caucuses. LaDonna Pavetti, senior fellow at the Center on Budget and...
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
Jackson Free Press
Outlets, Tourism and the Walthall Hotel
Yates Construction, Spectrum Capital and the state of Mississippi officially broke ground last week on the state's most aggressive commercial outlet to date, The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl, even though construction has been happening for months. On May 9, Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, House Speaker Philip Gunn, Pearl Mayor Brad Rogers and other elected officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the benefit of the press on the 325,000-square-foot project.
Fire destroys piece of Mississippi history dating back to 1700s and earliest days of state’s frontier
A Saturday fire destroyed part of a historic home in Mississippi that dates back to the late 1700s. The Adams County residence at 235 Foster Mound Road, known as Foster’s Mound, is a Greek Revival-style structure that began as a double-pen pen log tobacco house built atop an Indian mound by James Foster, who settled in Natchez during the English colonial period between 1763 and 1779. The tobacco house was later enlarged and remodeled to serve as a family residence for the Foster family.
WLBT
Ex-property manager sentenced to 4.5 years after pleading guilty to embezzling HOA money
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi property manager has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, about a year after he pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges. Prosecutors say David Luke Lane, 78, used his position to defraud homeowners’ associations and the Community Bank of Mississippi. They say Lane defrauded...
$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, which […]
WTOK-TV
MDOT suspends work, offers tips for holiday travel
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it’s suspending all interstate and four-lane highway construction during peak Christmas and New Year’s travel times to limit travel delays caused by highway construction. All road construction requiring lane closures will stop Dec. 24 and resume Jan. 2.
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
WTVC
Cast & blast in the Mississippi Delta
TUNICA, Miss. — Serious outdoorsmen are always in a quandary in the wintertime. Most of us love to hunt - whether it be deer, ducks, rabbits or squirrels - wintertime is prime time. And based on hunting seasons, it is the only time to partake of those outdoor pasttimes.
