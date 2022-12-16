Read full article on original website
MPD searching for hit and run driver who struck pedestrian in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a driver that struck a pedestrian Monday night in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the scene about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, in the 6000 block of Apple Tree Dr., near Mt. Moriah Ext. They found a 52-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle, and the driver had taken off from the scene.
Man stole thousands worth of tires, TVs from local rail yard, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly helping to steal tires and TVs from a local rail yard. On Dec. 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling a rail yard in the 1400 block of Holmes. The agent saw tires from a boxcar in the...
Police arrest one suspect, another flees after shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Mississippi sporting goods store
Police arrested one man and are looking for another after the two suspects stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a Mississippi sporting goods store. Olive Branch Police report that shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the Olive Branch Academy Sports store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy arrested after boy shot in stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they received a shooting call on Bontura Drive around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old...
1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
18-year-old used mom’s car during shooting in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was arrested after a shooting in North Memphis. On Sept. 29, a woman reported an aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue. She said her brothers had been confronted by two unknown men at the location, and that they had taken weapons out of dark blue GMC Yukon, according to an affidavit.
KNOE TV8
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A mother in Arkansas and her boyfriend were arrested after a 5-year-old boy’s body was found in the boyfriend’s home. The boy’s 6-year-old sister is reportedly being treated for injuries in Memphis. Ashley Rolland, the mother of the children, was charged with...
actionnews5.com
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
Man stole Playstation from apartment, punched deputy during chase, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly punching a deputy after burglarizing someone’s apartment. On Dec. 16, a deputy responded to a burglary in the 8300 block of Bogey Drive at the Park at Forest Hill apartments. Deputies received a suspicious person call at the...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch Police arrest man for shoplifting
On Friday, Dec. 16, at approximately 7:01 p.m., Olive Branch police officers responded to Academy Sports in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Officers apprehended one man, identified as Glenn Evans Shipp. The other unidentified person fled the scene. Officers were able to recover over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise the...
Suspect attempted to shoot man after crash near I-40, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to shoot someone after a car accident near I-40. On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to Littlemore and Edney Ridge around 6 a.m. A man had been involved in an accident with a 2016 Chevy Cruze, records show.
What Memphis Police recommend you do while they work to reduce auto thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is all about keeping you safe. Car thefts are on the rise, and according to Memphis Police, they average about 20 auto thefts per day and about 800 stolen cars per month. Kias, Hyundais, and Infinitis account for a lot of stolen vehicles in Memphis.
2 charged after deputy’s car rammed following armed carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after allegedly ramming a deputy’s vehicle during an investigation into an armed carjacking. On Dec. 16, Memphis Police responded to a scene at Sandy Park and Shelby Drive, where a man said he was carjacked at the intersection. The victim said...
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
Four burglars use sledgehammer to break into Memphis liquor store, steal alcohol, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four burglars are wanted after they used a sledgehammer to break into a Memphis liquor store and stole alcohol, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the burglary happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at DeSoto Liquors on Waring Road. Surveillance footage showed four men...
Real-life Grinch accused of stealing Christmas decorations in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An anti-Christmas culprit spends a day stealing Christmas decorations and spoiling the holiday spirit in a quiet town. It’s a story you’ve probably heard before, but this didn’t happen in Whoville. This story of Christmas chaos took place in Collierville, Tennessee, according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).
Man dies at hospital after being shot in Westwood area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man died at a Memphis hospital overnight after being shot in the Westwood area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Leacrest at 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two juveniles dead on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m., according to police. An officer was at a traffic stop when a...
