Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion
DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy entered the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the helmet while diving for a first down early in the third quarter in the Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. McCoy was tackled by Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton and...
Broncos end 5-game skid behind Rypien; Wilson set to return
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos have found success again — with backup quarterback Brett Rypien steering the offense. Next step, try to get back on the winning track with Russell Wilson running the show. Although Wilson passed the league's concussion protocols, he was a spectator (a precautionary...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Deion Sanders assembles veteran staff at Colorado
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans.
Denver South overcomes Paramount 73-59
Denver South turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 73-59 win over Paramount during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Mullen collects skin-tight win against Chandler 47-46
Denver Mullen derailed Chandler’s hopes after a 47-46 verdict in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Over and out: Aurora Overland punches through Denver Far Northeast 60-25
Aurora Overland painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Denver Far Northeast’s defense for a 60-25 win in Colorado girls basketball on December 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game...
Tad Boyle on cusp of eclipsing Colorado's all-time wins mark
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tad Boyle really felt like his arrival in Boulder was going to pay big dividends. Not at first as a basketball coach, either, but as an investment advisor. That was his line of work a while back, before coaching entered the picture. Fast-forward a few...
Jungers scores 20, sends Omaha to 83-66 victory over Denvver
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Luke Jungers had 20 points to propel Omaha to an 83-66 victory over Denver on Monday night. Jungers was 7-of-13 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Mavericks (5-8). JJ White scored 18 points with eight assists. Frankie Fidler made three 3-pointers and scored 16. Tommy Bruner and Justin Mullins both scored 15 for the Pioneers (9-4). Tyree Corbett had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Petraitis sparks Air Force to 81-67 victory over Tarleton
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Rytis Petraitis scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Air Force to an 81-67 victory over Tarleton on Sunday night. Petraitis had 10 rebounds for the Falcons (8-4). Jake Heidbreder had 17 points. Ethan Taylor scored 11 with seven rebounds. Tiger Booker...
Pirates acquire OF Joe from Rockies for prospect Garcia
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder Connor Joe from Colorado on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia. The 30-year-old Joe hit .238 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 111 games with the Rockies. Joe split time between left field, right field, first base and designated hitter for Colorado last season.
Nuggets' Jokic has career-high 27 rebounds in triple-double
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 40 points and a career-high 27 rebounds in yet another triple-double to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115 on Sunday night. Jokic also had 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season and 81st overall. He had 20 rebounds...
