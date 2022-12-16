ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver South overcomes Paramount 73-59

Denver South turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 73-59 win over Paramount during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
DENVER, CO
Denver Mullen collects skin-tight win against Chandler 47-46

Denver Mullen derailed Chandler's hopes after a 47-46 verdict in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 19.
CHANDLER, AZ
Jungers scores 20, sends Omaha to 83-66 victory over Denvver

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Luke Jungers had 20 points to propel Omaha to an 83-66 victory over Denver on Monday night. Jungers was 7-of-13 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Mavericks (5-8). JJ White scored 18 points with eight assists. Frankie Fidler made three 3-pointers and scored 16. Tommy Bruner and Justin Mullins both scored 15 for the Pioneers (9-4). Tyree Corbett had 11 points and seven rebounds.
OMAHA, NE
Pirates acquire OF Joe from Rockies for prospect Garcia

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder Connor Joe from Colorado on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia. The 30-year-old Joe hit .238 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 111 games with the Rockies. Joe split time between left field, right field, first base and designated hitter for Colorado last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Longmont, CO
