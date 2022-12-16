Louisiana cops accused in Ronald Greene's death face rare charges. His family hoped for more.

Read full article on original website
NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up
Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson. Monroe, Louisiana – A man in Louisiana has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to shoot a US congressperson in a series of over 100 phone calls. The threats were made in October 2021, and the perpetrator was subsequently investigated by the US Capitol Police and the FBI.
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released without incident on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.
Beauty store theft leaves employee ‘critically injured’; 2 individuals sought
3 people in La. killed in house fires in a little more than 24 hours. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning the public after three people were killed in house fires. Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in Ponchatoula, police say
Update, 7:03 p.m.: Bradlyn Alex McKay has been arrested, Ponchatoula police officials said in a Facebook post. The agency said Hammond police officers aided in the arrest. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance locating a man wanted for capitol murder in Texas. Eighteen-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, also known...
Texas man indicted on one count of aggravated rape of victim under age of 13
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Ahmad Hassan Smith, 31, of Texas on 1 Count of Aggravated Rape of a victim under the age 13. Smith is accused of sexually abusing the victim from 2008 to 2010 in...
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Grambling man faces drug charges
A Grambling man was arrested by West Monroe Police Sunday after a traffic stop led to the recovery of drugs. About 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, West Monroe Police stopped a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup bearing a switched license plate on Thomas Road. When officers approached the truck, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside.
Louisiana woman’s family seeks justice five years after death
Latisha Marie Vital passed away five years ago, and her family still has not been told the cause of her death.
2 Louisiana women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that 20-year-old K’Drecia Jackson and 18-year-old Shameka White allegedly exited the store […]
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
2 men break into Louisiana sober living facility while intoxicated, police confirm
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’Office was called to a sober living home in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance on December 17, 2022. Deputies spoke with witnesses who mentioned that 20-year-old Benjamin L. Hill and 22-year-old Jake Williams arrived at the […]
Police arrest Ouachita Parish man and woman for allegedly using counterfeit bills to purchase items
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, at 3:22 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Basic Drive regarding a theft complaint involving fake money, reports say. According to the West Monroe Police dispatch, a female, later identified as Leigh Anne Coleman, allegedly paid […]
Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman
A Louisiana man is going to jail after being sentenced for threatening a member of Congress
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
Driver Killed in Louisiana Crash on I-12 After a Tractor Truck Struck a Disabled Vehicle
Driver Killed in Louisiana Crash on I-12 After a Tractor Truck Struck a Disabled Vehicle. Covington – Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on I-12 that left one driver dead and the other unharmed after a 2005 Nissan Altima was struck by a 2019 International LT625 tractor-truck.
Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace
Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace. LaPlace, Louisiana – Two teenage boys were arrested in Louisiana in connection with a shooting on December 4, 2022. One was charged with illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property and released to a parent, while the other was charged with accessory after the fact to illegal use of weapons and accessory after the fact to aggravated criminal damage to property and detained at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility.
Grand Jury indicts two suspects in Abita Springs murder case
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury returned an indictment against Dain Robert McCann, 25 of Abita Springs for the Second-Degree Murder of Jon Paul McIntyre and Obstruction of Justice. The grand jury also returned an indictment in the same case against Jacob Sloan, 27 of Abita Springs, for Obstruction of Justice and Accessory after the Fact to Second-Degree Murder.
John Bel Edwards says he has no regrets about his actions after Ronald Greene's death
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public and so forth that...
