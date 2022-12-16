Read full article on original website
Andy Cohen Shares a Look Inside His Holiday Celebrations at Home with Ben & Lucy
The WWHL host is showing sweet holiday moments with his kids in their NYC apartment. In November, Andy Cohen opened up about his Hanukkah plans with his children, Ben and Lucy. "We will light the menorah together," he told E! News’ Carolina Bermudez. In an interview with Today, he shared, "We'll bake cookies, we light a lot of fires... I'm happy to say I have a wood-burning fireplace in New York City, and we light a lot of fires, and listen to Mariah Carey, light the menorah."
Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Are Instagram Official in a “Winter Wonderland”
The RHOP 'Wife thanked the Winter House cast member for "showing [her] the beauty of Minnesota." A beautiful sight, they're happy tonight! The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and Winter House's Luke Gulbranson just went Instagram official in a photo taken in the "definition of a winter wonderland," a.k.a. his home state of Minnesota.
Amid Her IVF Journey, Candiace Dillard Bassett Explains How Her Stepkids Reacted to the News
The RHOP cast member opened up about her relationship with Chris Bassett’s kids from a previous relationship. Candiace Dillard Bassett isn’t just busy celebrating her academic achievements, growing her acting résumé, and marking milestones in her music career, among other roles. She’s also on a journey to motherhood, previously sharing that she froze her eggs. And with her taking proactive steps to motherhood, as you might imagine, she has a full plan for how she envisions her family looking.
Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula Weigh In on Paige DeSorbo's Potential Charleston Move
Do the Winter and Summer House cast members see Paige living in the South with Craig Conover? Hear their answer. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have discussed the idea of her moving from New York City to Charleston, South Carolina on more than one occasion, but what do Paige's fellow Summer House cast members Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller think about the idea?
Ashley Darby Nails Holiday Party Style in a Jaw-Dropping Green Corset Gown
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member glowed in a strapless emerald dress, which perfectly coordinated with her sons' little bowties. Ashley Darby is slaying the holiday season with a sizzling-hot look that even has Santa wanting to put her on the naughty list. On December 18, The Real Housewives...
Joe Giudice Shares a Look Inside His Bahamas House
Teresa Giudice's ex-husband has been showing glimpses of his day-to-day life in his Bahamas home. Whether he's documenting a special visit from his daughters or showing off one of his many incredible homemade meals, Joe Giudice often gives his Instagram followers looks inside his life in the Bahamas, including his ultra-charming house.
Everything to Know About Josh Flagg's Relationship With Boyfriend Andrew Beyer
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member is dating a fellow real estate agent. Get all the details on the couple. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Flagg has definitely brokered his fair share of high-end deals, but there's no negotiating who has his heart: Andrew Beyer. Get to...
Jackie Goldschneider Explains Why Being a Friend on RHONJ Season 13 Was "The Best Solution"
Jackie Goldschneider is opening up about why she's a friend of the ladies on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13. The attorney spoke to PEOPLE about her role the upcoming set of episodes, and she explained why she's looking forward to being a "friend" after four seasons on the full-time cast.
Melissa Gorga Is "So Proud" of Antonia for This College Achievement
Christmas came early for at least one member of the Gorga household. Believe it or not, The Real Housewives of New Jersey mom Melissa Gorga's daughter, Antonia, is a senior in high school, and the teen's very first college acceptance letter arrived just in time for the holidays. In a...
Danielle Olivera’s Lovely Christmas Tree Is Decked with Sentimental Touches
The Summer House cast member shows off her holiday decorations at her apartment. Danielle Olivera is ready for the December holiday season. The Summer House cast member recently showed off her festive decorations at her Brooklyn apartment. In a December Instagram Story, Danielle showcased her tree-decorating skills and she did...
See How Kyle Richards Transformed Her New Aspen House for Christmas
The RHOBH cast member has a glowing tree and adorable stockings in her new Colorado home for the holiday season. On November 29 Kyle Richards' daughter Alexia Umansky shared a peek at the Christmas tree in their family's new Aspen house. Nearly a month later, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills family is back in their Colorado vacation home and showing off the festive decor.
Captain Lee Says an Emotional Goodbye to the Crew, But Will Return Later this Season
Before temporarily departing St. David and handing the reins to Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Lee gave his crew a heartfelt speech. Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn took over for an injured Captain Lee Rosbach on the latest episode of Below Deck, but not before he delivered a heartfelt goodbye to his crew.
Kyle Richards Gives a Closer Look at the Moon and Star Tattoo on Her Ankle
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member showed off her emerald platform heels — and her newest ink — in a recent photo. Over the past few months, Kyle Richards has debuted multiple new tattoos, sharing the thought process behind her fresh ink on Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.
Heather Gay Admits She Doesn’t Know “How to Fix” Friendship With Whitney Rose
During an interview on Us Weekly’s "Getting Real with the Housewives" December 16 episode, Heather said that their tight relationship "disappeared overnight," adding, "I feel like our friendship just went up in smoke and I’m not sure how to repair that." "I still don't even really understand what...
Lisa Hochstein Shares an Update on Co-Parenting with Ex Lenny Hochstein
The RHOM cast member said that her two young kids have noticed something is “different” with her and Lenny. Following Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s hot mic moment on The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Lisa Hochstein said her life changed in the “blink of an eye.”
Milania Giudice Rocks a Furry Coat, Crop Top, and Sneakers on the Red Carpet
Teresa Giudice's daughter brought her studded style to a movie premiere. On December 20, Teresa Giudice celebrated the premiere of the VH1 original movie Fuhgeddabout Christmas in a stunning, holiday-ready burgundy velvet midi dress, bringing her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas along for the [sleigh] ride. The Real Housewives of New...
See All the Bravolebrities Who Attended a Countess Luann Cabaret Show in LA
All Bravolebrities want for Christmas is Lu! When The Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps took the stage for her three “A Very Countess Christmas” cabaret shows in Los Angeles, several familiar faces were in the El Rey Theatre's audience. As seen in several Instagram...
Tom Schwartz Shares a Peek at the Hilarious Christmas Decor in His New Apartment
The Vanderpump Rules cast member's holiday décor finds are some of the best you'll see today. After moving out of the house he shared with Katie Maloney over the summer, Tom Schwartz has been settling into his own space with some necessary creature comforts. In October, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared an Instagram Story of a vanilla annamica housewarming gift from Katie as he celebrated his next chapter.
Below Deck Galley Talk Is Back: Get a First Look at Season 4
All aboard for Below Deck Galley Talk Season 4, returning on Monday, December 26!. The show follows some past franchise fan-favorites as they watch, critique, and give their honest opinions on Below Deck's all-new episodes each week. Among those set to make an appearance throughout Season 4 are Kate Chastain (Below Deck Seasons 2-7), Julia d'Albert Pusey (Below Deck Mediterranean Season 1), Josiah Carter (Below Deck Season 6), Aesha Scott (Below Deck Down Under Season 1 and Below Deck Med Seasons 4 and 5), Bobby Giancola (Below Deck Med Seasons 1 and 2), Kyle Viljoen (Below Deck Med Season 7), Colin Macy-O'Toole (Below Deck Med Seasons 3 and 4), and Ben Robinson (Below Deck Seasons 1-4, and Below Deck Med Seasons 1 and 4).
Raquel Leviss' Home Is Aglow with a Beautiful Christmas Tree
The Vanderpump Rules cast member gave a glimpse of the festive decorations at her apartment. In 2020, Raquel Leviss admitted she “went a little crazy” with the Christmas décor in her former apartment she shared with James Kennedy. And following their breakup last year, the Vanderpump Rules cast member moved into a new apartment, which she has transformed into the ultimate holiday fairytale.
