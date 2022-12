Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is launching “Never Endchiladas,” on Jan. 1, which offers all you can eat enchiladas for only $12. “Our Never Endchiladas will come two to an order with a side of Spanish rice and refried black beans,” said chef Leo Morales. “When you finish, ask for more. It’s a great deal for lovers of Mexican food.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO