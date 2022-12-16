Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz gives injury update ahead of Australian Open return: "I would say I will be ready and 100 per cent"
Carlos Alcaraz provided an injury update to ease fans after losing twice at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The Spaniard finished his 2022 campaign at the Paris Masters retiring due to an abdominal injury. He's been out ever since then missing the ATP Finals as well as the Davis Cup Finals. His first action in the new year came in Abu Dhabi at the Mubadala tennis event and it was two heavy defeats to Rublev and Ruud.
tennisuptodate.com
"Leylah has continued to prove she is one of the top talents on tour" - Tennis Canada CEO on Fernandez winning the best female Canadian player award
Leylah Fernandez was awarded the best Canadian singles player of 2022 last Thursday. The 20-year-old made herself known to the general public in 2021, when she reached the final at the US Open against all odds, beating champions such as Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. After receiving the...
tennisuptodate.com
Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic in Dubai
Alexander Zverev scored a pretty big win for himself as he defeated Novak Djokovic in Dubai 6-3 6-4 to lift his team at the World Tennis League. The German player's only this year since his comeback was against Dominic Thiem whom he bested in Saudi Arabia recently. He lost to Medvedev but now stunned Djokovic is pretty solid fashion taking him down in straight sets. The match was a rather quick one lasting a bit over an hour.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams set to compete at ASB Classic following wildcard entry to 2023 Australian Open
WTA icon Venus Williams looks set to get a wildcard for next month’s ASB Classic. The five-time Wimbledon champion has been given a wildcard for the Australian Open which takes place over the last two weeks of January. As preparation for the grand slam Williams reached the final of...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas sees 'big positive' in Mubadala World Tennis Championships win despite exhibition status: "Hopefully I can keep building in this way"
Stefanos Tsitsipas rebounded well from the disappointing showing in Saudi Arabia to win the Mubadala event in Abu Dhabi with win over Rublev. The Greek player crashed out early in the Diriyah Cup losing to Norrie but rebounded well in Abu Dhabi beating the British player to start it off. He then added another win in the final beating Rublev in three sets to win the event. He's enjoyed playing the event every year so winning it is something that gives him hope moving forward.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios and Andreescu beat Bouchard and Rune in Dubai
The World Tennis League kicked off today in Dubai with Nick Kyrgios and Bianca Andreescu beating Eugenie Bouchard and Holger Rune 6-3 6-3. A very exciting event started today in the Persian Gulf and it was a proper banger to get us underway. A mixed doubles match with some big names playing including Kyrgios and Andreescu. They were paired up against Rune and Bouchard and the former proved much better in this matchup.
tennisuptodate.com
Dimitrov and Sabalenka beat Bopanna and Andreescu in Dubai
Grigor Dimitrov and Aryna Sabalenka proved better in very exciting doubles match against Bopanna and Andreescu 2-6 7-6(4) 10-7. It was a very exciting match because it featured a tremendous comeback by Dimitrov and Sabalenka who squeezed out a tight second set to force the decider. The match opened with their opponents being rather comfortable and dominating play. Bopanna and Andreescu took it easily 6-2. They seemed fairly comfortable in the second set as well but lost their serve midway through.
tennisuptodate.com
"We stopped trying because it was just impossible to convince them to change their minds": Svitolina on lack of support from ATP & WTA amid Russia-Ukraine war
Elina Svitolina explained to Reuters that she and her fellow Ukrainians stopped trying with the ATP and WTA after seeing the lack of support for them during the Russia - Ukraine war. Svitolina and other Ukrainians were glad when the ATP and WTA banned players from playing under the Russian...
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Kyrgios gives huge retirement hint ahead of promising 2023 season
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios admits winning a Grand Slam is one of his top goals for the 2023 season but also indicated he might retire if that happens. Kyrgios, 27, made his first Grand Slam singles final at this year's Wimbledon. In the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios competed extremely well against Novak Djokovic but in the end fell short to the Serb in four sets.
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia takes down Paula Badosa in Dubai
Caroline Garcia bounced back nicely from her defeat to Iga Swiatek in the previos round as she defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets 6-4 6-3. The French player finished the year on a high note when she won the WTA Finals in Forth Worth. She's been enjoying her off-season since then and recently got back to praticing. The first match in Dubai was not good as she was beaten by Swiatek but this one was much better. They traded early breaks in this one but eventually, Garcia found a better rhythm.
tennisuptodate.com
Badosa in awe of Novak Djokovic after World Tennis League Doubles Win: "Amazing chance to share moments with Novak"
Paula Badosa was in awe of Novak Djokovic during her doubles match at the World Tennis League admitting after the match that it's great to share the court with him. Badosa and Djokovic are part of the same team at the World Tennis League in Dubai and it's been a memorable experience for the Spaniard. A chance to interact with Djokovic and learn from him is just something she is enjoying while being in Dubai. She commented on it after her doubles match:
tennisuptodate.com
Boris Becker claims Liverpool manager couldn't visit him during prison stint due to 'safety concerns'
Boris Becker gave a tell-all interview to German media after being released from a UK prison earlier this week and he talked about Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool FC manager was keen to visit Becker during his 8-month stay as they are 'good friends' but he wasn't allowed to because of safety concerns. The hour-long talk featured plenty of emotional moments and while discussing Klopp, Becker said:
