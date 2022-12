Registration is open for the 28th Annual Coach Finn Lacrosse Holiday Camp on Dec. 30 at Steelyard Sports in King of Prussia. The event is for boys aged 8 to 15 and will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Participants will get a t-shirt, a Chick-Fil-A Lunch, and prizes will be...

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO