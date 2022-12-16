Read full article on original website
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Morton Arboretum in Lisle announces its next massive nature exhibit for spring 2023Jennifer GeerLisle, IL
How The Kohler Group can help with your move to the suburbs
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/03/22: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to take a call to help out another real estate agent looking to aid their client with Kari’s help! To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
Access Elevator can make your house safe for the holidays
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/13/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about the investment for what a stairlift or ramp would cost, versus installing handrails. Frank also talks about how Access can also install a temporary rental ramp for the holidays. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
The Rumore Report: Submit your best names for Chicago snowplows
John Landecker talks to the Chicago Tribune’s Kori Rumore about the new contest for Chicago residents to name a snowplow. The “You Name A Snowplow” competition is running until January 6, or after at least 20,000 names have been submitted. Chicago residents can go to chicagoshovels.org to submit their punny names and will have until January 31st to vote for the best names.
Wintrust Business Minute: Northwestern Medicine has plans to expand its Lake Forest Hospital
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Snack maker Mondelez is spitting out several gum brands with a nearly $1.4 billion sale. The company’s Trident, Dentyne, and Chiclets brands are being sold to a European company along with a manufacturing facility in Rockford. Perfetti Van Melle Group has the Mentos brand.
Kari Kohler’s property investment tips!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/03/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to share investing in property tips! To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
Illuminate your evening adventures with festive holiday lights in Chicago
Jason Lesniewicz, the Senior Director of Cultural Tourism, joins Steve Dale to fill listeners in on all of the fun holiday activities going on around the city. Listen below to find out where you can go to see some holiday lights or find some delicious treats to keep you warm this winter and visit choosechicago.com for even more information on the latest events happening around Chicago.
Bob Sirott’s Breakfast Club features Krafted Burger Bar & Tap
Bob Sirott Breakfast Club welcomes a trendy burger restaurant: Krafted Burger Bar & Tap. They serve a variety of burgers and handmade cocktails and they have a new location that will be arriving soon in Elmhurst.
John Vincent and Pat Tomasulo are teaming up for a good cause
Dr. Bal Nandra joins Jon Hansen, to talk about how Ketamine Centers of Chicago can help you. Then Jon and Dr. Nandra talk about the event he is having tomorrow night, Wednesday, December 21, at Rizzo’s Bar & Inn (3658 N. Clark, Chicago) benefiting The Serenity Foundation. It will be a night of entertainment with Chicago Cubs National Anthem powerhouse John Vincent singing your favorites and holiday classics along with TV and radio personality Pat Tomasulo, bringing more joy with his comedic laughs! For tickets visit serenityfortheholidays.com.
Catch Dear Evan Hansen at the Nederlander Theatre
Steve Dale chats with John Hemphill, a cast member in one of the most popular musicals on Broadway. John portrays Larry Murphy, a character in the musical phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen and breaks down the massive cultural significance of this musical and how it plays a part on his own life. Buy your tickets here and see why it is the winner of 6 Tony Awards.
