Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
New Year’s Eve: Baton Rouge restaurants are ready to party
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ring in 2023 at a Baton Rouge restaurant offering special courses and cocktail pairings before watching fireworks downtown along the Mississippi River. Here’s a list of Baton Rouge restaurants celebrating New Year’s Eve. Beausoleil. Enjoy a decadent eight-course dinner at Beausoleil before...
TOY GIVEAWAYS: Where to pick up gifts in BR, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Christmas less than one week away, a lot of organizations and members in the community are giving away free toys to families and children who may be in need. Below is a list of some events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas:. On...
theadvocate.com
The largest 'pot of jambalaya' part of Laiche, Duplessis annual New Year's Eve bonfire
After lighting up the skies for more than two decades, Gonzales’ Laiche bonfires continue to celebrate family connections and the year that was. This year's offering is a replica of a jambalaya pot. Starting 22 years ago, the Laiche and Duplessis families have built an annual New Year’s Eve...
brproud.com
Watch Santa And Mrs. Claus Two-Stepping At Gas Station In Broussard, Louisiana [VIDEO]
'Tis the season is what they say but in Louisiana, we especially do it our own special way. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to Louisiana a few days ago and went straight into an impromptu jitterbug and two-step to a famous Louisiana Christmas song. According to the Golf...
Toy giveaway to be held in memory of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Devin Page, Jr. is inviting the community to a free Christmas toy giveaway on Monday, Dec. 19. The three-year-old was killed by a stray bullet as he slept in April 2022. Devin’s grandmother, Cathy Toliver, along with his mother, Tye Toliver says...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank commodity distribution set for Dec. 20
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will be holding its commodity distribution Dec. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The Food Bank’s mission is to feed the hungry in Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes by providing food and educational outreach through faith-based and other community partners. With community support, they have served the hungry in an 11-parish service area for more than 35 years.
brproud.com
stmarynow.com
BR area prepares for extreme cold
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Preparations are being made ahead of extreme cold that is expected to roll through the Baton Rouge area. At St. Vincent De Paul, they are rolling out cots, dressing them with fresh linens and blankets, and fluffing pillows for those looking for a warm place to stay.
brproud.com
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
brproud.com
Employee left ‘critically injured’ after beauty supply store robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A male employee at a beauty supply store on Airline Highway was “critically injured” during an apparent theft on Sunday, Dec.18. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the employee attempted to stop the alleged thieves but was not successful. The Baton Rouge...
1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off of Florida Boulevard at an apartment complex that occurred on Monday, December 19 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD states they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 10550 block of...
brproud.com
BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
theadvocate.com
1 shot dead at Baton Rouge food mart days before Christmas; 'That's just foolishness'
A person was shot and killed Monday morning at a market across from an apartment complex off of North Foster Drive — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at 2879 Dougherty Drive drew a cohort of Baton Rouge...
brproud.com
How to prepare for freezing temperatures in Baton Rouge ahead of Christmas weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Christmas weather forecasts show Louisiana is bracing for an arctic blast in the latter half of this week. Temperatures will reach arctic cold in Baton Rouge starting on Thursday evening through Christmas Eve, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans. Forecasters predict that Friday night will be the coldest night, with lows possibly dropping into the teens. Additionally, it is forecasted that wind chill values could be in the single digits to near zero.
wbrz.com
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish president warns residents ahead of freeze
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — With the upcoming freezing temperatures, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment issued a pre-cautionary notice to residents on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Ascension Parish is anticipated to have low temperatures starting Thursday night. Officials urge residents to protect pipes and save water by not running faucets past a slow drip during a freeze.
brproud.com
Two women accused of taking clothing and electronics from Walmart in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s would like to know if you “recognize these ladies?”. The two women pictured above are accused of stealing from the Walmart located at 17585 Airline Hwy. The suspects allegedly took clothing and electronics valued at over $1,000. APSO said...
