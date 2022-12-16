BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Christmas weather forecasts show Louisiana is bracing for an arctic blast in the latter half of this week. Temperatures will reach arctic cold in Baton Rouge starting on Thursday evening through Christmas Eve, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans. Forecasters predict that Friday night will be the coldest night, with lows possibly dropping into the teens. Additionally, it is forecasted that wind chill values could be in the single digits to near zero.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO