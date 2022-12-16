ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brproud.com

New Year’s Eve: Baton Rouge restaurants are ready to party

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ring in 2023 at a Baton Rouge restaurant offering special courses and cocktail pairings before watching fireworks downtown along the Mississippi River. Here’s a list of Baton Rouge restaurants celebrating New Year’s Eve. Beausoleil. Enjoy a decadent eight-course dinner at Beausoleil before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank commodity distribution set for Dec. 20

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will be holding its commodity distribution Dec. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The Food Bank’s mission is to feed the hungry in Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes by providing food and educational outreach through faith-based and other community partners. With community support, they have served the hungry in an 11-parish service area for more than 35 years.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Family of Devin Page Jr. helps others prepare for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Devin Page Jr. and 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge gave away dozens of Christmas presents in honor of Devin on Monday. “It’s very sad that Sunday coming, I won’t be able to have all three of my kids with me,” said Tye Toliver, mother of Devin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR area prepares for extreme cold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Preparations are being made ahead of extreme cold that is expected to roll through the Baton Rouge area. At St. Vincent De Paul, they are rolling out cots, dressing them with fresh linens and blankets, and fluffing pillows for those looking for a warm place to stay.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off of Florida Boulevard at an apartment complex that occurred on Monday, December 19 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD states they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 10550 block of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How to prepare for freezing temperatures in Baton Rouge ahead of Christmas weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Christmas weather forecasts show Louisiana is bracing for an arctic blast in the latter half of this week. Temperatures will reach arctic cold in Baton Rouge starting on Thursday evening through Christmas Eve, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans. Forecasters predict that Friday night will be the coldest night, with lows possibly dropping into the teens. Additionally, it is forecasted that wind chill values could be in the single digits to near zero.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish president warns residents ahead of freeze

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — With the upcoming freezing temperatures, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment issued a pre-cautionary notice to residents on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Ascension Parish is anticipated to have low temperatures starting Thursday night. Officials urge residents to protect pipes and save water by not running faucets past a slow drip during a freeze.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

