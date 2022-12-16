SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One man is making Christmas a little easier on families this year by giving away free Christmas trees. Bob Schutte with Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm is giving away hundreds of trees for free. He says he already sold plenty of trees and made a profit, and had to clear out other trees from his field in order to re-plant them for next year. Instead of burning what’s left of this year’s trees, Schutte decided to recycle them and give them away. He’s taken them down to the United Methodist Church in Springfield to donate.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO