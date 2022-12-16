Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Showers Tuesday then chance of freezing rain later in the week
Tuesday expect showers with highs in the 40s, then expect a dry day Wednesday with partial clearing. Our next storm moves in Thursday afternoon, bringing the potential of freezing rain for areas north of Eugene.
kezi.com
Dry Wednesday with peeks of sun, then ice storm possible Thursday night
I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lane County (west of I-5), Linn, and Benton Counties for Thursday night into Friday morning due to the potential of an ice storm. There is the potential for ice accretion of over 0.10" to...
kezi.com
Last minute holiday shopping for Eugene resident in full swing
EUGENE, Ore.-- Christmas is just one week away, which means it's time to get in that last minute shopping. But 2022 hasn't been easy on the wallets, with high inflation putting a damper on some people's holiday spirit. At Eugene Toy & Hobby, owner Alan Agerter said sales have been...
kezi.com
Valley River Center vaccine clinic to close, Lane County Public Health says
EUGNE, Ore. -- The Community Access Center at the Valley River Center mall is set to close soon, according to Lane County Public Health. LCPH said operations at the Valley River Center clinic will be discontinued effective December 30. The clinic has been offering a number of vaccinations including COVID-19 vaccines since June. Officials said they have reviewed data about how many people actually use the clinic, and decided to refocus their resources on mobile services.
kezi.com
Crash closes Highway 20 from downtown Corvallis to Circle Blvd.
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Highway 20 between downtown Corvallis and Circle Boulevard is closed for a crash investigation. The crash happened before 5 p.m. Sunday. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Officials are urging people to avoid the area. Stay with KEZI for the latest.
kezi.com
Tree farmer donates free Christmas trees
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One man is making Christmas a little easier on families this year by giving away free Christmas trees. Bob Schutte with Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm is giving away hundreds of trees for free. He says he already sold plenty of trees and made a profit, and had to clear out other trees from his field in order to re-plant them for next year. Instead of burning what’s left of this year’s trees, Schutte decided to recycle them and give them away. He’s taken them down to the United Methodist Church in Springfield to donate.
kezi.com
Bloodworks Northwest hosting blood donation drive for fifth anniversary of Amtrak train derailment
EUGENE, Ore. -- Bloodworks Northwest is hosting a holiday blood drive to bolster the supply of blood available for transfusions over the holidays. In 2017, and Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington, killing three and injuring dozens. At the time, Bloodworks was able to send 150 units of blood to hospitals near the crash which helped save the lives on many passengers, several of whom were Oregonians. This week, Bloodworks is observing Washington State Blood Donor day, and highlighting the importance of having enough blood on hand for emergencies like the train derailment.
kezi.com
One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Nala
EUGENE, Ore. – Nala is a gorgeous shorthair kitty with a curious demeanor in need of a new family!. Nala is a two-year-old cat with soft grey and white fur. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she is super sweet, friendly, social and affectionate, and loves getting lots of attention and pets. Greenhill says Nala was abandoned when her previous family moved away, but a caring neighbor brought her to the shelter.
kezi.com
Eugene figure skaters getting an edge on ice dancing
EUGENE, Ore.-- Ice dancing: it's figure skating without the big tricks. You may be used to watching figure skating during the Winter Olympic Games. Of course, a crowd favorite is watching the iconic jumps. Ice dancing is a discipline of figure skating without those big jumps. It focuses more on...
kezi.com
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 20 just outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A head-on collision on Highway 20 west of Circle Boulevard on Sunday left one driver dead and the road closed for several hours, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said deputies responded to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. on December 18. Deputies...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth spreads joy to pediatric patients for the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The holidays should be a joyous time, but for many, celebrating while hospitalized is understandably a challenge. Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield is partnering with Oregon Community Credit Union to give back to patients with a focus on the pediatric department. OCCU has also adopted some families to give gifts including Christmas gifts, warm coats and gift cards to grocery stores.
kezi.com
Moscow, Idaho police investigate vehicle found in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A wrecked car found in Eugene similar to the vehicle of interest in a quadruple-homicide case in Moscow, Idaho has been reported to Moscow police, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 5:19 on December 17, a person was reported to be...
kezi.com
Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix to return for 2023 season
EUGENE, Ore--- Quarterback Bo Nix officially announced he will return to Eugene for the 2023 season. Nix previously announced he will play in the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Nix has played in four collegiate seasons, was granted one more year of eligibility thanks to the COVID season in 2020.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Department to get body cameras
Cottage Grove Police Department to get body cameras. "It's going to capture what the officer did, what the officer said, what the other people said," CGPD's Interim Police Chief said. It's going to help us investigate complaints, to not only prove, but also disprove complaints."
kezi.com
One-on-one with Eugene's newly sworn in Interim Ward 7 Councilor
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's officially a new face on the Eugene City Council: Lyndsie Leech was sworn in Monday morning in the mayor's office and is now Interim Ward Seven Councilor. “I felt called or compelled to accept this role,” Leech said. This comes as the seat has been...
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
kezi.com
Oregon State University to receive more than $1.7 million for cybersecurity
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University is set to receive a sizable grant to provide education and training for cybersecurity professionals who will serve in all levels of government. Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced on December 19 that OSU will be receiving a federal investment of...
Comments / 0