This scholarship was established by his loving family in honor of their devoted husband and father. Lee E. Orr was born and raised in Dillon, Montana. After graduating from Beaverhead County High School, Orr attended Western Montana College for two years, then transferred to Montana State University earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture in 1958. Shortly after, he accepted a position at Fredricks Development Corporation and moved to Southern California. He retired as Executive Vice President at FDC in 1988 and spent his semi-retired years as a private business investor.

DILLON, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO