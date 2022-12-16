Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Republican won a Brooklyn Assembly election. Democrats may not let him take his seat.
A push to prevent Republican Lester Chang from taking a Brooklyn-based seat in the state Assembly could be opening a Pandora's Box for Democrats. The Democrat-dominated NY Assembly is questioning whether Lester Chang lived in Brooklyn. [ more › ]
New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list
The list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions" at affected properties.
Andrew Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway dine at NYC Italian restaurant
The former Democratic governor and Republican strategist shared a meal at Il Postino on the Upper East Side on Monday night, the New York Post reported.
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams got some stuff done
One year into the job, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made clear that he is unlike his predecessor in many ways. That includes how he views the scope of his to-do list. “When people try to say, ‘OK, Eric, you know, what is your one or two things?’ I’m saying, ‘To fix this mess!’” Adams told the New York Post in June, referring to questions about what his legacy-defining accomplishment would be. Unlike former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Adams has not so subtly suggested, New York’s current mayor won’t be hanging his hat on a singular achievement like universal pre-Kindergarten.
cityandstateny.com
Nepo Babies of New York politics
After New York magazine’s exhaustive report of Hollywood nepotism, everyone’s obsessed with nepo babies – people seemingly born with their foot in the door straight out of the womb, who may be advancing thanks to family connections. In the world of politics, we call them “political dynasties” – think the Kennedys, Bushes and Rockefellers. New York politics is full of nepo babies. Not to mention nepo husbands, brothers and cousins. The following list is non-exhaustive, and only includes folks at the higher levels because … could you even imagine if we included everyone?
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families
NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
Eric Adams warns of NYC service cuts to prioritize migrants as Title 42 expires: 'This can't continue'
Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement before Title 42 expires, saying New York City expects an additional 1,000 migrants per week and is in "urgent need" to avoid cutting services.
Advocate
Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building
Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NBC New York
Protesters Vandalize NYC Councilmember's Home Over Library Drag Story Hour for Kids
Protesters upset over a reading event for children that featured drag artists at a New York Public Library allegedly vandalized the home of a Manhattan councilmember who showed his support for the LGBTQ-friendly event. NYC Councilmember Erik Bottcher, who represents Chelsea, said two people were arrested after they got inside...
Asylum seeker kills himself at NYC shelter, marking 2nd suicide in city shelter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday. Officials have not shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died. “Another person who came to our country in desperate need and […]
NBC New York
Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say
A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
manhattanda.org
Manhattan D.A. Bragg, NYS Comptroller Dinapoli Announce Indictment of Former NYU Director of Finance for $3.5M Fraud
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli today announced the indictment of CINDY TAPPE, 57, for orchestrating an approximately $3.5 million 6-year fraud relating to two New York University (“NYU”) programs. TAPPE used her position as the Director of Finance and Administration for NYU’s Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and Transformation of Schools (the “Metro Center”) to divert approximately $3.5 million intended for minority and women owned businesses. She ultimately routed $3.3 million to bank accounts held by two shell companies TAPPE created, using some of the funds for NYU payments and employee reimbursements, but keeping more than $660,000 to pay for personal expenses, including renovations to her home in Connecticut and an $80,000 swimming pool. TAPPE is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of Money Laundering in the First Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, and two counts each of Offering a False Instrument for filing in the First Degree and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. []
NYC granted $2 million for Cross Bronx Expressway project
NEW YORK -- New York City is taking another step toward reimagining the Cross Bronx Expressway. Officials announced Monday the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2 million grant to look into how to correct the negative impact the expressway has on surrounding communities. The study will examine various possibilities, including capping the expressway to fight pollution and noise. "Even though the notion of capping an expressway sounds farfetched, it's actually been done on several occasions throughout the country, most notably in Seattle. So this is not theoretical or hypothetical, this is an actionable proposal," Congressman Ritchie Torres said Monday.Officials say the traffic contributes to South Bronx residents having the highest risk of asthma in the U.S.
New Yorker Busts Common Myths Tourists Believe About the Big Apple
He's setting the record straight!
FDNY makes wake, funeral announcement for Brooklyn firefighter William Moon
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Brooklyn firefighter William Moon will be remembered at a Dec. 28 wake and laid to rest on Dec. 29, FDNY officials said Monday. Moon suffered a fatal head injury when he fell 20 feet inside his firehouse while preparing for a training exercise on Dec. 12. Doctors determined Friday morning that Moon […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy announces Hilary Jager as new board member
The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) is pleased to announce the election of Hilary Jager to the organization’s Board of Directors. The election took place at today’s Conservancy December 8 Board Meeting. “Hilary makes a wonderful addition to the team,” said Chris Coffey, Conservancy Board Chairman. “Her back-...
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Rikers visitors wait in line for hours without seeing jailed loved ones; NYC Correction officials ‘make it as difficult as possible’
Every week since August, Donna Hendricks has requested an appointment to visit her fiancée at Rikers Island, where he awaits trial on a gun charge — and in all but one of those 20 weeks, she says, nobody in the Correction Department even replied. So again on Wednesday, she got in line, broke out her lawn chair, and waited. “It’s hard. Sometimes you don’t even want to come. But you gotta do it ...
No other city on the planet produces more garbage than New York.
Every year, New York City produces over 14 million tons of trash. Much of this garbage is disposed of in landfills or incinerators, or it pollutes our streets and waterways. The nearly 10,000-strong municipal Department of Sanitation (DOS) handles private waste, including that in the 23,000 street corner trash cans. The DOS has other jobs, such as street cleaning, but the majority of its employees are occupied with garbage disposal.
Man, 36, beaten, robbed inside Brooklyn deli, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating a man during a robbery in a deli last month in Brooklyn, authorities said.
