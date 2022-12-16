Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli today announced the indictment of CINDY TAPPE, 57, for orchestrating an approximately $3.5 million 6-year fraud relating to two New York University (“NYU”) programs. TAPPE used her position as the Director of Finance and Administration for NYU’s Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and Transformation of Schools (the “Metro Center”) to divert approximately $3.5 million intended for minority and women owned businesses. She ultimately routed $3.3 million to bank accounts held by two shell companies TAPPE created, using some of the funds for NYU payments and employee reimbursements, but keeping more than $660,000 to pay for personal expenses, including renovations to her home in Connecticut and an $80,000 swimming pool. TAPPE is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of Money Laundering in the First Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, and two counts each of Offering a False Instrument for filing in the First Degree and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. []

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO