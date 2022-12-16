ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams got some stuff done

One year into the job, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made clear that he is unlike his predecessor in many ways. That includes how he views the scope of his to-do list. “When people try to say, ‘OK, Eric, you know, what is your one or two things?’ I’m saying, ‘To fix this mess!’” Adams told the New York Post in June, referring to questions about what his legacy-defining accomplishment would be. Unlike former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Adams has not so subtly suggested, New York’s current mayor won’t be hanging his hat on a singular achievement like universal pre-Kindergarten.
Nepo Babies of New York politics

After New York magazine’s exhaustive report of Hollywood nepotism, everyone’s obsessed with nepo babies – people seemingly born with their foot in the door straight out of the womb, who may be advancing thanks to family connections. In the world of politics, we call them “political dynasties” – think the Kennedys, Bushes and Rockefellers. New York politics is full of nepo babies. Not to mention nepo husbands, brothers and cousins. The following list is non-exhaustive, and only includes folks at the higher levels because … could you even imagine if we included everyone?
NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families

NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
Manhattan D.A. Bragg, NYS Comptroller Dinapoli Announce Indictment of Former NYU Director of Finance for $3.5M Fraud

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli today announced the indictment of CINDY TAPPE, 57, for orchestrating an approximately $3.5 million 6-year fraud relating to two New York University (“NYU”) programs. TAPPE used her position as the Director of Finance and Administration for NYU’s Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and Transformation of Schools (the “Metro Center”) to divert approximately $3.5 million intended for minority and women owned businesses. She ultimately routed $3.3 million to bank accounts held by two shell companies TAPPE created, using some of the funds for NYU payments and employee reimbursements, but keeping more than $660,000 to pay for personal expenses, including renovations to her home in Connecticut and an $80,000 swimming pool. TAPPE is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of Money Laundering in the First Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, and two counts each of Offering a False Instrument for filing in the First Degree and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. []
NYC granted $2 million for Cross Bronx Expressway project

NEW YORK -- New York City is taking another step toward reimagining the Cross Bronx Expressway. Officials announced Monday the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2 million grant to look into how to correct the negative impact the expressway has on surrounding communities. The study will examine various possibilities, including capping the expressway to fight pollution and noise. "Even though the notion of capping an expressway sounds farfetched, it's actually been done on several occasions throughout the country, most notably in Seattle. So this is not theoretical or hypothetical, this is an actionable proposal," Congressman Ritchie Torres said Monday.Officials say the traffic contributes to South Bronx residents having the highest risk of asthma in the U.S.
Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy announces Hilary Jager as new board member

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) is pleased to announce the election of Hilary Jager to the organization’s Board of Directors. The election took place at today’s Conservancy December 8 Board Meeting. “Hilary makes a wonderful addition to the team,” said Chris Coffey, Conservancy Board Chairman. “Her back-...
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Rikers visitors wait in line for hours without seeing jailed loved ones; NYC Correction officials ‘make it as difficult as possible’

Every week since August, Donna Hendricks has requested an appointment to visit her fiancée at Rikers Island, where he awaits trial on a gun charge — and in all but one of those 20 weeks, she says, nobody in the Correction Department even replied. So again on Wednesday, she got in line, broke out her lawn chair, and waited. “It’s hard. Sometimes you don’t even want to come. But you gotta do it ...
No other city on the planet produces more garbage than New York.

Every year, New York City produces over 14 million tons of trash. Much of this garbage is disposed of in landfills or incinerators, or it pollutes our streets and waterways. The nearly 10,000-strong municipal Department of Sanitation (DOS) handles private waste, including that in the 23,000 street corner trash cans. The DOS has other jobs, such as street cleaning, but the majority of its employees are occupied with garbage disposal.
