One year into the job, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made clear that he is unlike his predecessor in many ways. That includes how he views the scope of his to-do list. “When people try to say, ‘OK, Eric, you know, what is your one or two things?’ I’m saying, ‘To fix this mess!’” Adams told the New York Post in June, referring to questions about what his legacy-defining accomplishment would be. Unlike former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Adams has not so subtly suggested, New York’s current mayor won’t be hanging his hat on a singular achievement like universal pre-Kindergarten.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO