Eric Adams got some stuff done

One year into the job, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made clear that he is unlike his predecessor in many ways. That includes how he views the scope of his to-do list. “When people try to say, ‘OK, Eric, you know, what is your one or two things?’ I’m saying, ‘To fix this mess!’” Adams told the New York Post in June, referring to questions about what his legacy-defining accomplishment would be. Unlike former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Adams has not so subtly suggested, New York’s current mayor won’t be hanging his hat on a singular achievement like universal pre-Kindergarten.
Nepo Babies of New York politics

After New York magazine’s exhaustive report of Hollywood nepotism, everyone’s obsessed with nepo babies – people seemingly born with their foot in the door straight out of the womb, who may be advancing thanks to family connections. In the world of politics, we call them “political dynasties” – think the Kennedys, Bushes and Rockefellers. New York politics is full of nepo babies. Not to mention nepo husbands, brothers and cousins. The following list is non-exhaustive, and only includes folks at the higher levels because … could you even imagine if we included everyone?
