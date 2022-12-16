ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Chiefs injury report: 7 Houston players out in Week 15

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Houston Texans released their final injury report for Week 15 as they gear up for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Houston declared RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), WR Nico Collins (foot), WR Brandin Cooks (calf), G Kenyon Green (ankle), CB Steven Nelson (foot), CB Derek Stingley (hamstring), and DT Taylor Stallworth (calf) out for the Chiefs.

The Texans listed G Justin McCray (hamstring) as questionable. McCray had his first full day of practice on Friday.

FB Troy Hairston (chest), DT Kurt Hinish (shoulder), DT Roy Lopez (hip), and LT Laremy Tunsil (illness) were full participants in practice Friday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

