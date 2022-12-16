Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Houston-area lawmakers to tackle property values, education, health care in 88th Texas Legislature
Of the more than 1,300 bills and resolutions that have been filed for the upcoming 88th legislative session thus far, multiple pertain to property values, education, health care and other topics local leaders have dubbed top priorities for the Lake Houston community. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) The 88th Texas Legislature will...
Fort Bend County provides emergency contacts ahead of anticipated cold front
Fort Bend County Judge KP George advised residents to prepare for the anticipated arctic cold front and stay updated via the Fort Bend Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in a Dec. 20 statement. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County and its Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management...
SJRA groundwater reduction plans declared valid, enforceable in court ruling
The San Jacinto River Authority's surface water treatment plant was built as part of its groundwater reduction plan, an effort to make Montgomery County use more surface water. (Community Impact staff) A new ruling in a six-year legal contest among the San Jacinto River Authority, Quadvest Water & Sewer and...
Brazoria County shares holiday closure schedule
County offices will be closed for Christmas and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) According to Brazoria County’s official website, county offices will close for the Christmas holiday at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The county will also observe the New Year’s holiday Jan. 2. Closed county offices will include courts, the appraisal district offices and the county clerk office.
Census data shows growing, aging populations in The Woodlands, Shenandoah from 2016-21; Oak Ridge North sees declining, younger population
The population in The Woodlands and Shenandoah has increased since 2016. Oak Ridge North's population slightly decreased during that time period. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) New census data released in December shows that the population of The Woodlands area and within Conroe ISD's boundaries has overall increased over the last five...
Magnolia City Council amends code of ordinances, can now meet weekly
During its Dec. 21 special meeting, the Magnolia City Council approved an ordinance allowing it to meet weekly. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Dec. 21 special meeting, the Magnolia City Council approved an ordinance amending the administration portion of the city’s code of ordinances. The newly approved ordinance allows...
Discover recent trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022
Here are the latest trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022. (Courtesy Canva) Occupancy rates in office and retail sectors in The Woodlands area increased from 2021 in November, but industrial dropped about 1% from the previous year. New commercial space is under construction in all three sectors of commercial real estate in late 2022.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announces agreement with Houston, Harris County, TxDOT over I-45 project
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) In a Dec. 19 announcement, the city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North...
City of Pearland shares holiday office closure schedule
Pearland city offices will be closed around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. (Community Impact file photo) According to the city of Pearland official website, city offices will be closed Friday Dec. 23, Monday Dec. 26, Friday Dec. 30 and Monday Jan. 2 for the holidays. The website states garbage collection will run as scheduled.
2022 GUIDE: 32 Senior care and living facilities in The Woodlands area
The Forum at The Woodlands offers independent and assisted living as well as memory care options. The facility also has a dog park, fitness center and beauty salon. (Courtesy The Forum at The Woodlands) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in The Woodlands area continues to grow, so...
Hair salons, drive thru daiquiris, coffee trucks: All of the Bay Area businesses featured in 2022
A second World Famous Daiquiris & Margaritas To Go opened in Webster in 2021. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact Newspaper) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Bay Area that were profiled in 2022.
Learn more about ongoing transportation projects in the Katy area
One of the current projects is set to wrap up in 2025 and has been ongoing since 2017. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There are currently multiple construction projects happening now in the Katy area. Read down below to find out more about the cost, timeline, scope and funding source for each project.
Tomball City Council hears presentation on FM 2920 reconstruction project survey results
During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council heard a presentation on the FM 2920 reconstruction project survey results stemming from a second public meeting held Dec. 6. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council heard a presentation on the FM 2920 reconstruction project...
Latest community survey shows population, income increases in Lake Houston area
The annual American Community Survey offers insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country. (Courtesy Pexels) The Lake Houston-area community has grown by more than 44,000 residents—or about 15.2%—from 2016-21, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey five-year estimates released Dec. 8.
Look back: All of the Pearland, Friendswood restaurants featured in 2022
The supreme pizza is topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, peppers, black and green olives and tomatoes. (Courtesy Kenneth Flores/Pizza Parlor Pearland) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are all of the restaurants...
Data: Brazoria County experienced population and income increases from 2016-21
Brazoria County experienced slightly higher population and income increases than Texas from 2016-21. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County has seen growth in population and income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey data results from 2016-21. The population of Brazoria County has grown by 8.91% over the last five years, which is slightly higher than the Texas population increase of 7.07%.
Tomball City Council denies rezoning request for 99-home planned development on Zion Road
During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously denied a rezoning request that would have changed the zoning of 22.84 acres on Zion Road to accommodate a 99-home planned development. (Community Impact staff) During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously denied a rezoning request that...
Finding Balance: Katy, Fulshear align conservation efforts with continued residential growth
For example, Cross Creek Ranch’s Flewellen Creek restoration project was completed in 2020. Designed by ecological conservation company BioHabitats, it reconnected the 15,000-linear-foot stream to its flood plain after it had seen severe erosion from years of agricultural use and development. (Courtesy Cross Creek Ranch) The Katy and Fulshear...
Fort Bend County commissioners identify priorities for 88th Texas legislative session
Fort Bend County is in the process of preparing its initiatives for the 88th Texas legislative session, which convenes Jan. 10. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County is preparing for the 88th Texas legislative session, set to convene Jan. 10, by identifying its priorities for the legislative agenda. The county will submit proposals to local legislators that pertain to trail accessibility in CenterPoint Energy easements, hotel occupancy tax, pension bonds and revenue caps.
League City City Council approves use of eminent domain proceedings for N. Landing Blvd. extension project
The League City City Council approved the use of eminent domain proceedings for land necessary for North Landing Boulevard extension project. (Courtesy city of League City) During its regular Dec. 20 meeting, League City City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of eminent domain proceedings to acquire three parcels of land for the North Landing Boulevard extension project.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0