ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Brazoria County shares holiday closure schedule

County offices will be closed for Christmas and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) According to Brazoria County’s official website, county offices will close for the Christmas holiday at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The county will also observe the New Year’s holiday Jan. 2. Closed county offices will include courts, the appraisal district offices and the county clerk office.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Census data shows growing, aging populations in The Woodlands, Shenandoah from 2016-21; Oak Ridge North sees declining, younger population

The population in The Woodlands and Shenandoah has increased since 2016. Oak Ridge North's population slightly decreased during that time period. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) New census data released in December shows that the population of The Woodlands area and within Conroe ISD's boundaries has overall increased over the last five...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Discover recent trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022

Here are the latest trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022. (Courtesy Canva) Occupancy rates in office and retail sectors in The Woodlands area increased from 2021 in November, but industrial dropped about 1% from the previous year. New commercial space is under construction in all three sectors of commercial real estate in late 2022.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Data: Brazoria County experienced population and income increases from 2016-21

Brazoria County experienced slightly higher population and income increases than Texas from 2016-21. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County has seen growth in population and income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey data results from 2016-21. The population of Brazoria County has grown by 8.91% over the last five years, which is slightly higher than the Texas population increase of 7.07%.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County commissioners identify priorities for 88th Texas legislative session

Fort Bend County is in the process of preparing its initiatives for the 88th Texas legislative session, which convenes Jan. 10. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County is preparing for the 88th Texas legislative session, set to convene Jan. 10, by identifying its priorities for the legislative agenda. The county will submit proposals to local legislators that pertain to trail accessibility in CenterPoint Energy easements, hotel occupancy tax, pension bonds and revenue caps.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City City Council approves use of eminent domain proceedings for N. Landing Blvd. extension project

The League City City Council approved the use of eminent domain proceedings for land necessary for North Landing Boulevard extension project. (Courtesy city of League City) During its regular Dec. 20 meeting, League City City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of eminent domain proceedings to acquire three parcels of land for the North Landing Boulevard extension project.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy