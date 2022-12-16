Read full article on original website
Alma's Cider & Beer
Alma’s is the kind of bar you walk into and immediately become the main character of a film noir set in the Pacific Northwest. The Virgil Village cider den is dark and moody with a tiny wrap-around bar and vintage wooden blinds that makes it feel like it’s drizzling outside. If your only knowledge of cider is that Strongbow you drank in 2013, then the menu is probably going to be overwhelming. Don’t stress—the knowledgeable bartenders will happily talk through various sections of the menu and let you sip and taste until you find something you love. In fact, even the patrons here want to talk about cider, so don’t be surprised if you’re juggling three different side conversations at once.
Farmhouse Kitchen
Farmhouse Kitchen is a colorful, kitschy Thai restaurant in West Adams that comes to LA via the Bay Area. With neon pink lighting, a giant back patio, large-format entrees, and cocktails that are served in foot-high plastic crowns, it’s clear that this place caters to groups looking to party. And while the elements are there—including bold and spicy food that is largely delicious—the overall experience is uneven. The back patio is beautiful, but there isn’t any music playing, and the interior is so brightly lit, it could double as a surgical center. These all contribute to an atmosphere that, at the moment, is more awkward than it is exciting. The yellow curry, Thai-style fried chicken, and the panang neua, a braised short rib shank covered in rich panang curry, are all standout dishes, but it’s worth noting that the entrees at Farmhouse start at $30.
Sip Pho
Austin has no shortage of great pho options, and one of our favorites happens to also be from the team behind Pho Please. The food is pretty similar at both spots, but where things get different is the space. Here, you’ll be eating in a large, vaulted dining room full of windows (or on the shaded patio). And since it’s right near UT, you’ll usually arrive to find a short line of students (and whoever else lives in the North University area) waiting to order at the counter. The beef pho comes with all the classic options—like rare steak, brisket, tendon, and tripe—or you can get a bowl with a full beef short rib and feel like you’re in an episode of The Flintstones. They make a really tasty (and massive) banh mi as well, if you’re in the mood for something a little heftier.
Livingston Restaurant+Bar
With Livingston solely focused on breakfast until further notice, fans of The Georgian Terrace restaurant’s American fare or its proximity to the Fox Theatre must settle for this adjacent hotel bar come dinnertime. Though the modest seating setup won’t wow like the dining room’s bright, column-filled space did, thankfully, its menu showcases some of Livingston’s culinary flair. Juicy burgers and light bites are the headliners now. When the sprawling, wrap-around patio is open, it's the perfect place to sit with a drink and watch the glam (and not-so-glam) entrances to the Fox. But the fact you can still wait until the last second to finish your meal because you’re right across the street from the venue is the best perk.
Emmita’s Cafe
The cure for weekly existential dread is always Emmita’s Cafe. The Lower Pacific Heights cafe is the sister spot to Breakfast Little in the Mission, so look for similar morning-time staples like the breakfast burrito stuffed with hash browns, bagels, and a bunch of toasts. They’re closed on weekends, but weekdays are always bustling with workers from the nearby hospital or backpack-wearers grabbing detox juices, cinnamon lattes, and other espresso drinks on the commute downtown.
Publik Draft House
Don’t get us wrong, there are quite a few Fox showings when you’ll blend right in wearing that holey, well-worn concert t-shirt that you still have from the late ’90s. In those cases, beer, strong bourbon drinks, pub fare, and a dark tavern atmosphere will be more of your calling. That’s also when the two-level Publik Draft House delivers with sweet potato fries and a hearty burger. Just steer clear of entrees like the gamey duck quesadilla and the unseasoned fried catfish.
Michaeli Bakery
This tiny bakery on the Lower East Side specializes in Israeli-style pastries and other baked goods. They make some of our favorite babka and rugelach in NYC, but it's always worth stopping in to see what's on offer. There's fresh challah every day, a bunch of really delicious cookies, and four kinds of babka. The chocolate is amazing, but break out of your comfort zone and try the cherry and cheese flavor at least once. Michaeli also makes a ton of savory burekas with fillings ranging from spinach to pizza. It's a great choice for a quick breakfast or lunch in this neighborhood.
This shiny Colony Square theater is our vote for the city's finest dine-in movie experience. The true stars of this upscale dinner cinema are on the big screen—not so much the kitchen. 7.3. Review. American•. A laid-back dine-in experience with reclining seats, seasonal drinks and decent grub.
Reyna
Reyna, a Toronto import near Union Square, calls its food “Mediterranean fusion," so you'll discover Turkish, Greek, and Spanish touches in dishes like their signature lamb shank baklava. We tend to prefer their seafood plates—get the crispy octopus on a bed of green harissa sauce and salmon tartare with lemony labneh that will remind you of lox and cream cheese. The large dining room is filled with teal and light pink velvet seating and a very long white marble bar—the dim lighting and low-key music make Reyna feel like a lounge, so come here for drinks and small plates when you want to make dinner your whole night out. Don’t miss their fun bathrooms, solely lit by “Your kiss is on my lips” and “Mine is bigger than yours” neon signs.
Arsicault Bakery
At the Civic Center outpost of Arsicault Bakery, you can get the same croissants found at the original Richmond location without giving up an hour of your morning by standing in a line. You’re probably here, like everyone else, for the almond croissants that make other almond croissants look like underachievers. Get a boxful (or two) and don’t look back. Unlike the Richmond spot, this place has tables inside, espresso drinks, and baguette sandwiches for quick to-go lunches.
Barebottle Brewing Company
Barebottle is always buzzing, probably because this Bernal Heights brewery will make you feel like a kid again—and that’s not just because it’s one of the few kid-friendly bars in town. You’ll see shuffleboard, pinball, and, famously, one of four Killer Queen consoles in the whole city within this warehouse-like space. Grab a pint of a charmingly named beer, like Rainbow Road Shortcut or Tiramisu Ti Amo, and admire all the miniature dogs that pack the place from a big table or couch.
The Goldfish
This cute, checker-floored wine bar on York Blvd. in Highland Park has live music shows almost every night. Most of the weeknight performances are free, but on weekends they charge a $12 cover. In general, you can expect to see a blue-haired vocalist performing lo-fi indie rock under a disco ball while you eat solid food from Sticky Rice, the popular Thai mini-chain that serves from a takeout window out front.
Violet
Violet's pink building, chalkboard menu, and elegant green signage sets the California-inspired tone of this bakery in Hackney. That menu is scrawled with brunch dishes of the day—usually toasties, avocado on toast, and quiches–but everyone’s here for something sweet. Specifically cake. The Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake is a standout—small in size but rich enough to make Miss Trunchball proud—and anything with seasonal fruit is a must-order. Shuffle into the tiny space, gaze upon the heaving counter, and order to go or sit at the outside tables. It’s pleasant when the weather is attempting to cosplay California—which we’ll admit is not a lot of the time.
9 Places To Eat And Drink Near The Fox Theatre
All less than a half mile from ATL's famous Fox Theatre, the following Midtown restaurants and bars are great places to grab a drink and bite pre-show—and some are worthy of a curtain call of their own. A cute hairstyle. A new outfit. We definitely see you. But since...
The Sunday
There are hearty lunch spots, and hearty lunch spots that’ll make you say, “f-ck me up now.” Ask for the latter and we’ll point you to The Sunday. The small, fusiony Korean American spot in Emeryville—in the former Patatas Kitchen space—makes hefty comfort dishes, like loco moco smothered in gravy, bulgogi bowls topped with two fried eggs, and lemon ricotta pancakes that wouldn’t be out of place at a county fair. We have no complaints, especially when their plump Korean-style wings with a perfectly sticky glaze hit the table and require you to re-up your napkins. Additionally, the prices are reasonable, dinner is an option (on some days), and we’re big fans of any spot with a hot sauce wall.
El Valle
Finding a sleek and stylish restaurant in Midtown isn’t really a surprise, but there’s something particularly charming about El Valle. From the intricate black and white star-patterned floor to the emerald chairs, the Mexican restaurant dials up the gloss and dims down the lights. Toss back a Bonita y Mentirosa, a crisp and fresh tequila cocktail, as you decide between the light but flavorful risotto with scallops or the Mole de Ajo Negro, which reminds us of one of those generations-perfected family pot roast recipes. If an entree seems too heavy before you sit through a two-hour production at the Fox, their tacos are excellent substitutes. And since they're open late, roll in for another cocktail after the show, too.
The Palm
Though we'll forever mourn the closing of the original Palm in West Hollywood, the Beverly Hills location is a nice consolation. The cavernous dining room is a great spot for big, spendy company dinners that involves tomahawk ribeyes and veal chops, but the best time to come here is actually during lunch. This is when they roll out their "Power Lunch" menu, a three-course meal for $29 that includes an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Springing for the six-ounce filet is an extra $15, but considering you're eating lunch on Canon Drive, it's an excellent value. Plus, it comes bathed in their famous brandy peppercorn sauce.
Homie Fries
“Say No To Hangovers” is the motto at Homie Fries, a trailer from the folks behind Burro Cheese kitchen that sells fries with toppings like cheese, bacon, and brisket. It’s conveniently parked on Rainey Street, where you can fully test out their motto after a night of bar-hopping.
Masa Ramen Bistro
The Broke Da Mouth tonkotsu ramen from Masa Ramen Bistro turns heads—it’s loaded with black garlic oil and pork belly chashu, then finished with a pile of fresh parmesan you’ll want to bury yourself under. But red carpet-ready noodle soup isn’t the only reason to roll up to this casual Downtown Berkeley spot. Japanese and Hawaiian dishes, like loco moco, spam musubi, and mochiko chicken you’ll want to order by the bucketful, are worth your time. This place is a great option for easy lunches near the Cal campus, or for dinners likely involving leftovers.
