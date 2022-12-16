Austin has no shortage of great pho options, and one of our favorites happens to also be from the team behind Pho Please. The food is pretty similar at both spots, but where things get different is the space. Here, you’ll be eating in a large, vaulted dining room full of windows (or on the shaded patio). And since it’s right near UT, you’ll usually arrive to find a short line of students (and whoever else lives in the North University area) waiting to order at the counter. The beef pho comes with all the classic options—like rare steak, brisket, tendon, and tripe—or you can get a bowl with a full beef short rib and feel like you’re in an episode of The Flintstones. They make a really tasty (and massive) banh mi as well, if you’re in the mood for something a little heftier.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO