No trip to the Hollywood Bowl is complete without a pitstop at Power House, one of our absolute favorite bars in Hollywood. This spot has been around forever, having lived through renovations and years-long closures, and yet it remains an unpretentious, kind-of-grimey place to have a perfectly satisfactory well drink. And despite its location at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland, tourists don’t seem to find their way in, resulting in reasonable prices and bartenders who don’t hate you by default. There are plenty of bar stools and booths, so unless the place is mobbed immediately after a concert lets out, it’s a great place to brood in a sedentary position alone or with friends. Like our own children or the humongous La Salsa Man on PCH in Malibu, we would do anything for this endearingly unremarkable bar.

4 DAYS AGO