Publik Draft House
Don’t get us wrong, there are quite a few Fox showings when you’ll blend right in wearing that holey, well-worn concert t-shirt that you still have from the late ’90s. In those cases, beer, strong bourbon drinks, pub fare, and a dark tavern atmosphere will be more of your calling. That’s also when the two-level Publik Draft House delivers with sweet potato fries and a hearty burger. Just steer clear of entrees like the gamey duck quesadilla and the unseasoned fried catfish.
Michaeli Bakery
This tiny bakery on the Lower East Side specializes in Israeli-style pastries and other baked goods. They make some of our favorite babka and rugelach in NYC, but it's always worth stopping in to see what's on offer. There's fresh challah every day, a bunch of really delicious cookies, and four kinds of babka. The chocolate is amazing, but break out of your comfort zone and try the cherry and cheese flavor at least once. Michaeli also makes a ton of savory burekas with fillings ranging from spinach to pizza. It's a great choice for a quick breakfast or lunch in this neighborhood.
Violet
Violet's pink building, chalkboard menu, and elegant green signage sets the California-inspired tone of this bakery in Hackney. That menu is scrawled with brunch dishes of the day—usually toasties, avocado on toast, and quiches–but everyone’s here for something sweet. Specifically cake. The Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake is a standout—small in size but rich enough to make Miss Trunchball proud—and anything with seasonal fruit is a must-order. Shuffle into the tiny space, gaze upon the heaving counter, and order to go or sit at the outside tables. It’s pleasant when the weather is attempting to cosplay California—which we’ll admit is not a lot of the time.
Bosses Office
Bosses Office is a speakeasy-style bar in Govalle. Reservations are encouraged and tend to book up pretty fast, so grab one when you can. Then, all that’s left to do is to tell your soon-to-be-confused manager that you need to head out of work early to get to Bosses Office in time.
Power House
No trip to the Hollywood Bowl is complete without a pitstop at Power House, one of our absolute favorite bars in Hollywood. This spot has been around forever, having lived through renovations and years-long closures, and yet it remains an unpretentious, kind-of-grimey place to have a perfectly satisfactory well drink. And despite its location at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland, tourists don’t seem to find their way in, resulting in reasonable prices and bartenders who don’t hate you by default. There are plenty of bar stools and booths, so unless the place is mobbed immediately after a concert lets out, it’s a great place to brood in a sedentary position alone or with friends. Like our own children or the humongous La Salsa Man on PCH in Malibu, we would do anything for this endearingly unremarkable bar.
Alma's Cider & Beer
Alma’s is the kind of bar you walk into and immediately become the main character of a film noir set in the Pacific Northwest. The Virgil Village cider den is dark and moody with a tiny wrap-around bar and vintage wooden blinds that makes it feel like it’s drizzling outside. If your only knowledge of cider is that Strongbow you drank in 2013, then the menu is probably going to be overwhelming. Don’t stress—the knowledgeable bartenders will happily talk through various sections of the menu and let you sip and taste until you find something you love. In fact, even the patrons here want to talk about cider, so don’t be surprised if you’re juggling three different side conversations at once.
The Wreck Room
At first glance, The Wreck Room in Nob Hill looks like a dive bar you’d stumble into on the last stop of a tequila-fueled night. But the dark, easy-to-miss spot is actually one of the most fun places in the area to spend a few hours. It has endless ways to stay entertained, from a pool table and Skee-ball to a punching bag and shuffleboard. This space with TVs on the walls is also big enough for all your friends to spread out without getting elbowed by a stranger throwing darts.
The Sunday
There are hearty lunch spots, and hearty lunch spots that’ll make you say, “f-ck me up now.” Ask for the latter and we’ll point you to The Sunday. The small, fusiony Korean American spot in Emeryville—in the former Patatas Kitchen space—makes hefty comfort dishes, like loco moco smothered in gravy, bulgogi bowls topped with two fried eggs, and lemon ricotta pancakes that wouldn’t be out of place at a county fair. We have no complaints, especially when their plump Korean-style wings with a perfectly sticky glaze hit the table and require you to re-up your napkins. Additionally, the prices are reasonable, dinner is an option (on some days), and we’re big fans of any spot with a hot sauce wall.
Livingston Restaurant+Bar
With Livingston solely focused on breakfast until further notice, fans of The Georgian Terrace restaurant’s American fare or its proximity to the Fox Theatre must settle for this adjacent hotel bar come dinnertime. Though the modest seating setup won’t wow like the dining room’s bright, column-filled space did, thankfully, its menu showcases some of Livingston’s culinary flair. Juicy burgers and light bites are the headliners now. When the sprawling, wrap-around patio is open, it's the perfect place to sit with a drink and watch the glam (and not-so-glam) entrances to the Fox. But the fact you can still wait until the last second to finish your meal because you’re right across the street from the venue is the best perk.
9 SF Restaurants For When You Just Want To Feel Cozy
A meal at one of these spots is the equivalent of burying yourself under a blanket fort. “Cozy” means something different to everyone. But when you factor coziness levels into choosing a restaurant, it generally means you want warm, comforting food in a space that feels like wrapping yourself in a heated, weighted quilt. So if you just want to feel cozy, or the 50-degree forecast has you down, head to one of these spots.
Little Wu
There aren’t a ton of places downtown to get a hot bowl of noodles on a chilly Austin afternoon, but when the craving (and the weather) strikes, we like to head to Little Wu in the Fareground food hall. It’s from the folks that run Wu Chow (but it’s littler), featuring the same popular soup dumplings plus lamian Chinese noodle bowls. Get the Sichuan red braised beef lamian bowl—with long, pulled wheat flour noodles—and we can pretty much guarantee you’ll forget about the cold walk back to the office.
IPIC Atlanta
Another shiny piece of Colony Square’s extensive makeover, Midtown’s IPIC might just be the city’s most elevated movie-going experience. After walking into the theater, you’ll take a dramatic escalator ride, Rain Man-style, from the ground level to the screening rooms. There, you’ll find couple-pods that have comfortable reclining leather seats and even a small cubby for bags. But if you think that’s the whole show, just wait until one of the stealthy “IPIC covert operatives” delivers your food during the trailers. While the juicy cheeseburger and plump wings are the headliners, the seasonal cocktails—Autumn Apple Falls is a cinnamon-infused vodka showstopper—deserve a spot on the marquee, too.
The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen
The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen sits roughly 200 feet from the Fox Theatre in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott. It’s common to find business people in town for the week hanging around the bar sipping cocktails and asking the familiar, “What brings you to Atlanta?” icebreaker question to total strangers. The Ponce Room offers casual Southern bites in the laid-back atmosphere of a hotel, where time is irrelevant and folks are constantly coming and going. While we can assure you that nothing you get here will be bad—though it won’t be memorable either. We will commit a few things to memory, like their burger, which has a tasty comeback sauce, plenty of cheese, and sweet pickles. And wings with a smoky dry rub are a nice snack as you watch Midtown traffic whiz by through the floor-to-ceiling windows that open to their patio.
The Best Restaurants At The Austin Airport
There are a ton of locally-owned restaurants at the Austin airport, but these are the best ones. Austin prides itself on supporting local businesses, and it’s a sentiment that extends out to the airport—where dozens of bars and restaurants from all over the city have built tiny little outposts in case you also have a codependent relationship with breakfast tacos. That means that as soon as you finish retying your shoes, you’ll be able to eat things like smoked brisket, cheesesteaks, and fried chicken sandwiches (and of course, tacos).
Farmhouse Kitchen
Farmhouse Kitchen is a colorful, kitschy Thai restaurant in West Adams that comes to LA via the Bay Area. With neon pink lighting, a giant back patio, large-format entrees, and cocktails that are served in foot-high plastic crowns, it’s clear that this place caters to groups looking to party. And while the elements are there—including bold and spicy food that is largely delicious—the overall experience is uneven. The back patio is beautiful, but there isn’t any music playing, and the interior is so brightly lit, it could double as a surgical center. These all contribute to an atmosphere that, at the moment, is more awkward than it is exciting. The yellow curry, Thai-style fried chicken, and the panang neua, a braised short rib shank covered in rich panang curry, are all standout dishes, but it’s worth noting that the entrees at Farmhouse start at $30.
Arsicault Bakery
At the Civic Center outpost of Arsicault Bakery, you can get the same croissants found at the original Richmond location without giving up an hour of your morning by standing in a line. You’re probably here, like everyone else, for the almond croissants that make other almond croissants look like underachievers. Get a boxful (or two) and don’t look back. Unlike the Richmond spot, this place has tables inside, espresso drinks, and baguette sandwiches for quick to-go lunches.
Homie Fries
“Say No To Hangovers” is the motto at Homie Fries, a trailer from the folks behind Burro Cheese kitchen that sells fries with toppings like cheese, bacon, and brisket. It’s conveniently parked on Rainey Street, where you can fully test out their motto after a night of bar-hopping.
