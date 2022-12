During its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting, the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education recognized Ollie Pettis, a third grader at Washington Elementary School, who recently received an Award of Commendation in the Video (One-Person Shop) category in the Missouri School Public Relations Association 2022 Communications Awards for “Lunch With Ollie,” his school lunch review video series.

