‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Revives Box Office With $134 Million Opening Weekend
James Cameron's sequel opens with a $435 million global launch and strong audience acclaim
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Move for Taylor Is as Obvious as It Is Exciting — Here’s Why
The end of “Tridge” hints at a thrilling new beginning for our favorite world-renowned psychiatrist. Over the millennia, we have oftentimes crossed our fingers and hoped against hope that The Bold and the Beautiful would finally let Taylor get her man. Not because Ridge was especially good for or to her, though (he wasn’t); she just wanted him so badly, and we adored her so much, that we wanted her to have him.
‘Nanny’ Director Nikyatu Jusu Explains How the Duality of Water Shaped Her Folk Horror
"It's a really prevalent motif in our history as Black people, but also in the art of Black artists who I admire" said the filmmaker
Can ‘Avatar 2’ Mimic ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With a Long Box Office Run?
Many of the factors that boosted Tom Cruise's biggest hit can help James Cameron's ultra-expensive sequel
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Is Latest Hollywood Blockbuster to Underperform in China
James Cameron's "The Way of Water" earned just $57 million in the Middle Kingdom while nabbing a near-record $19 million in India
All 13 James Cameron Movies, Ranked Worst to Best
Where does "Avatar: The Way of Water" fit among the blockbuster auteur's filmography?
‘The Recruit’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Noah Centineo leads the jaunty CIA thriller
Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series Is Keeping the Entire Tim Allen Franchise in Demand | Charts
Interest in all three of the show's movie predecessors are reaching their highest levels in years
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Review: Mortality Casts a Shadow on Otherwise Amusing Animated Sequel
There are comic moments that land, and action set pieces that pop, but the overwhelming sensation here is a meditation on the inevitability of death
‘1923’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel? (Photos)
The Taylor Sheridan universe is expanding
‘Living’ Film Review: Bill Nighy Shines in Elegant ‘Ikiru’ Remake
Screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro does right by Kurosawa's classic about a bureaucrat facing his own mortality
‘The Recruit’ Creator Alexi Hawley Pushed for Diversity Onscreen and in the Writers Room: ‘It Costs Me Nothing’
When putting together the new Netflix series “The Recruit,” creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley said it was “important” for him to show a diverse cast as well as fill his writers room with talent from all backgrounds. “If I don’t do that then that’s on me,”...
As Holidays Arrive, Oscars Screening Room Fills Up With Everything But ‘Avatar’ and ‘Babylon’
178 films are now available for voters to stream, including almost all of the main Best Picture contenders
Loki and Mobius Team Up Once More in First Footage for ‘Loki’ Season 2 (Video)
Of course, it might be "a little over the top"
‘Dr. Who’ Shares First Look of Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor, Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday (Photos)
The "Sex Education" star will take the TARDIS from the series' first female Doctor, Jodie Whitaker, in 2023
Emmys Change Rule Blamed for Letting a Few Shows Hog the Nominations
The Television Academy has ended the six-year run of letting members vote for an unlimited number of contenders in each category
Guillermo del Toro Says His ‘Pinocchio’ Is Dark, But ‘There Are More Dangerous Things in Shampoo Commercials’
The director didn't make his movie for kids, but he thinks "there's nothing in this movie unacceptable to watch in family environments"
‘Wildcat’ Film Review: Young Veteran and Baby Ocelot Heal Each Other in Moving Nature Doc
First-time filmmakers go deep into the Peruvian jungle for tale of redemption
‘Between Riverside and Crazy’ Review: Common Makes a Subdued Broadway Debut as Stephen McKinley Henderson Shines
The veteran character actor delivers a truly epic lead performance in Stephen Adly Guirgis's Pulitzer-winning drama
Tom Cruise Thanks ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ Fans for Their Support – Then Jumps Out of a Plane (Video)
Im running out of altitude, so Ive got to get back to work," the superstar says as he plummets to Earth
