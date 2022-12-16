ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

EXPLAINER: Undoing of Roe quickly shifts abortion in states

The legality of abortions has been in flux in some states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade six months ago. The landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson turned abortion rights into a state-by-state issue in a ruling that shaped the nation’s political agenda for the rest of the year. Bans on nearly all abortions are now in effect in 13 states, with similar measures elsewhere on hold as courts determine their legality. Meanwhile, many Democrat-run states have new protections for abortions. For many women, obtaining one has become much harder. A survey reflects that, finding that fewer abortions are being provided overall but more are in states that border those with bans.
McCarthy takes a hard line against any senator who backs spending deal

As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy forges ahead in his quest to secure 218 votes to be the next speaker of the House, he is vowing to take a hard line in the future against any GOP senator who votes to pass the $1.7 trillion spending bill this week. McCarthy...
How Congress is changing electoral law in response to Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House and the Senate are set to pass an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act, the arcane election law that then-President Donald Trump tried to subvert after his 2020 election defeat. Democrats and Republicans have been working on the legislation since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, where Trump supporters echoing his false claims of election fraud interrupted the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory. The legislation would amend 19th century law that governs how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners. The legislation aims to ensure Congress does not arbitrarily decide presidential elections. The legislation was added to a spending bill that’ll be voted on this week.
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
Afghan Adjustment Act not included in omnibus spending bill, source says

The Afghan Adjustment Act will not be included in the omnibus spending bill, a source familiar told CNN. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, continued to oppose the act at the committee level, the source said. CNN previously reported that roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military sent...
Trump referral: What laws the Jan. 6 panel says were broken

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has urged the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump for four different crimes. Those actions touch not only the former president’s efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election but also his behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The committee’s referrals to the Justice Department carry no legal weight since federal prosecutors are already conducting their own investigation. And prosecutors are the sole deciders of whether to pursue charges against Trump. Nonetheless, the committee said Monday during its final public meeting that it regarded its report as providing a “roadmap to justice.”
Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders summit. Biden will meet with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. The summit comes as the U.S. and Mexico are grappling with surging numbers of migrants at the border, following news the U.S. government was ending COVID-era emergency health restrictions that allowed border officers to immediately expel migrants arriving to the border. The Supreme Court has paused the end of the restrictions as it hears arguments from 19 Republican-led states that have asked that the restrictions remain in place.
Hearing on FTX founder’s extradition to US set for Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. That’s according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried’s extradition could occur once it is approved by the Bahamian court.
Trump’s tax returns being discussed by congressional panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has kept a close hold on the actions of...
Hogan: Trump at ‘lowest point ever’ on day of Jan. 6 report

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he believes former President Donald Trump is “at his lowest point ever,” as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation. In an interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Hogan described Jan. 6 as “one of the darkest days in American history.” Hogan is weighing a White House bid in 2024. He declined to say exactly how the former president should be held accountable, but said he believes Trump carried some responsibility after he “inflamed … a riotous mob to go attack the seat of our democracy.”
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States. The U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas, in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era restrictions in place. Before Roberts issued that order, they had been slated to expire Wednesday. Under the restrictions, officials...
1/6 takeaways: Record for history and ‘roadmap to justice’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee set out to compile a public record for history of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But after 18 months and more than 1,000 interviews, its final report has become so much more — a “roadmap to justice,” Chairman Bennie Thompson said. The panel unanimously made four criminal referrals Monday against Donald Trump for his role in the “multi-part conspiracy,” sending its recommendations to the Justice Department, which is already conducting its own probe. It comes as Americans come to terms with Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
