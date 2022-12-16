Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Federal judge rules against California gun law that mimicked Texas’ abortion ban
A federal judge has struck down part of a California gun law that was inspired by the novel legal mechanisms pioneered in a Texas 2021 law that allowed private citizens to sue abortion providers. The ruling was praised not only by the gun rights activists who challenged the law, but...
KEYT
EXPLAINER: Undoing of Roe quickly shifts abortion in states
The legality of abortions has been in flux in some states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade six months ago. The landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson turned abortion rights into a state-by-state issue in a ruling that shaped the nation’s political agenda for the rest of the year. Bans on nearly all abortions are now in effect in 13 states, with similar measures elsewhere on hold as courts determine their legality. Meanwhile, many Democrat-run states have new protections for abortions. For many women, obtaining one has become much harder. A survey reflects that, finding that fewer abortions are being provided overall but more are in states that border those with bans.
The IRS failed to audit Trump during his first two years in office, despite internal policy that mandates a review of presidential finances
The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted to release Donald Trump's tax materials. While the full files have not yet been released, a summary report showed the IRS failed to audit. During his first two years in office, Trump was not subjected to mandatory audits, the report said.
KEYT
Biden administration gears up for end of Trump-era border restriction as Supreme Court considers whether to keep it in place
The Biden administration is still bracing for the end of a Trump-era border restriction even after the chief justice of the Supreme Court temporarily paused the end of the program. The administration now faces a 5 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline to respond to an emergency appeal filed by Republican-led states...
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden Administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
KEYT
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end — but not for at least a week
The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that the justices should reject an emergency bid by a group of GOP-led states to keep the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 in effect while legal challenges play out. But it also asked for the court to delay the...
KEYT
McCarthy takes a hard line against any senator who backs spending deal
As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy forges ahead in his quest to secure 218 votes to be the next speaker of the House, he is vowing to take a hard line in the future against any GOP senator who votes to pass the $1.7 trillion spending bill this week. McCarthy...
KEYT
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan could make history in special election to fill the late Rep. Donald McEachin’s seat
Virginia Democrats will choose a nominee on Tuesday for the special election to fill the term of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, who died in November just weeks after winning reelection. Democrats in the 4th Congressional District are holding a “firehouse primary” — or one that’s conducted by the party...
KEYT
Appeals court asks DOJ to weigh in on whether Trump is immune in civil January 6 lawsuits
A federal appeals court on Tuesday asked the Justice Department to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump should be protected by absolute immunity in civil lawsuits brought against him for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. When the DOJ responds in mid-January, it’s...
11 Crumbl Cookie stores found violating child labor laws
The Department of Labor said 11 Crumbl stores, including four in Utah, allowed young employees — many only 14 or 15 years old — to work more hours than permitted by law or in hazardous or prohibited conditions.
KEYT
How Congress is changing electoral law in response to Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House and the Senate are set to pass an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act, the arcane election law that then-President Donald Trump tried to subvert after his 2020 election defeat. Democrats and Republicans have been working on the legislation since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, where Trump supporters echoing his false claims of election fraud interrupted the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory. The legislation would amend 19th century law that governs how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners. The legislation aims to ensure Congress does not arbitrarily decide presidential elections. The legislation was added to a spending bill that’ll be voted on this week.
KEYT
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
KEYT
Afghan Adjustment Act not included in omnibus spending bill, source says
The Afghan Adjustment Act will not be included in the omnibus spending bill, a source familiar told CNN. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, continued to oppose the act at the committee level, the source said. CNN previously reported that roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military sent...
KEYT
Trump referral: What laws the Jan. 6 panel says were broken
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has urged the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump for four different crimes. Those actions touch not only the former president’s efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election but also his behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The committee’s referrals to the Justice Department carry no legal weight since federal prosecutors are already conducting their own investigation. And prosecutors are the sole deciders of whether to pursue charges against Trump. Nonetheless, the committee said Monday during its final public meeting that it regarded its report as providing a “roadmap to justice.”
KEYT
Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders summit. Biden will meet with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. The summit comes as the U.S. and Mexico are grappling with surging numbers of migrants at the border, following news the U.S. government was ending COVID-era emergency health restrictions that allowed border officers to immediately expel migrants arriving to the border. The Supreme Court has paused the end of the restrictions as it hears arguments from 19 Republican-led states that have asked that the restrictions remain in place.
KEYT
Hearing on FTX founder’s extradition to US set for Wednesday
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. That’s according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried’s extradition could occur once it is approved by the Bahamian court.
KEYT
Trump’s tax returns being discussed by congressional panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has kept a close hold on the actions of...
KEYT
Hogan: Trump at ‘lowest point ever’ on day of Jan. 6 report
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he believes former President Donald Trump is “at his lowest point ever,” as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation. In an interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Hogan described Jan. 6 as “one of the darkest days in American history.” Hogan is weighing a White House bid in 2024. He declined to say exactly how the former president should be held accountable, but said he believes Trump carried some responsibility after he “inflamed … a riotous mob to go attack the seat of our democracy.”
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States. The U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas, in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era restrictions in place. Before Roberts issued that order, they had been slated to expire Wednesday. Under the restrictions, officials...
KEYT
1/6 takeaways: Record for history and ‘roadmap to justice’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee set out to compile a public record for history of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But after 18 months and more than 1,000 interviews, its final report has become so much more — a “roadmap to justice,” Chairman Bennie Thompson said. The panel unanimously made four criminal referrals Monday against Donald Trump for his role in the “multi-part conspiracy,” sending its recommendations to the Justice Department, which is already conducting its own probe. It comes as Americans come to terms with Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Comments / 0