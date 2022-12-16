Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Midstate counties to participate in ‘Decide to Ride’ initiative
(WHTM) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties across the Midstate will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative this New Year’s season. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative. The imitative is co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER.
Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
Pennsylvania health officials highlight mental health in schools
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM)- The holidays can be a trying time of year when it comes to mental health for people of all ages. State education officials spent the day at a school in Halifax to remind students they do not have to struggle in silence. At the roundtable, Wolf administration...
Carlisle man sentenced for inappropriately touching child
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a young girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Valdez Cutler-Fisher was sentenced to 364 days to 729 days in the Cumberland County Prison. He will also have to undergo a sex...
Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
Historic Cumberland County Bridge opens to traffic
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hertzler Bridge, located in Cumberland County, reopened to traffic on Tuesday after being closed for repairs due to damage from a car crash back in 2018. The historic bridge on Creek Road spans 216 feet and crosses the Conodoguinet Creek located in West Pennsboro...
