Nebraska State

nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

NDOT reports 19 deaths in November on Nebraska roadways

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. According to a press release from NDOT eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts. Twelve...
NEBRASKA STATE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Brutal cold and accumulating snow likely during Christmas traveling

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- With Christmas traveling starting Wednesday, the weather conditions will not be as jolly with very brutal cold and accumulating snowfall likely during the this time. Before we get to the traveling, conditions for our Tuesday will be on the chilly side with highs in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in November. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, that’s four more fatalities than last year at this time. Eight of those killed were not wearing seat belts. One was a motorcyclist; three of the victims were pedestrians....
NEBRASKA STATE

