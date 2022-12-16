Read full article on original website
Related
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
NDOT reports 19 deaths in November on Nebraska roadways
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. According to a press release from NDOT eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts. Twelve...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Brutal cold and accumulating snow likely during Christmas traveling
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- With Christmas traveling starting Wednesday, the weather conditions will not be as jolly with very brutal cold and accumulating snowfall likely during the this time. Before we get to the traveling, conditions for our Tuesday will be on the chilly side with highs in the...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in November. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, that’s four more fatalities than last year at this time. Eight of those killed were not wearing seat belts. One was a motorcyclist; three of the victims were pedestrians....
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Cold and remaining dry Monday into Tuesday; Brutal cold and snow chances Wednesday into Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a dry and cool weekend, even colder conditions in store for the viewing area Monday into Tuesday, with brutal cold and accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday. An area of high pressure is on top of the viewing area, and this will allow for us...
Comments / 0