Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Centre Daily
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Lipscomb Bisons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With a pair of wins now in tow following a winless start, the Louisville men's basketball program will cap off their three-game home stand with a matchup against Lipscomb. The Cardinals still have work to be done, but it seems that they are starting to trend in...
Louisville has seen a 'profound' spike in season-ticket sales since Jeff Brohm hiring
There is a ton of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football program. The Cardinals are expected to start signing one of the school's best-recruiting classes tomorrow on the first day of the early signing period and, of course, there is plenty of anticipation and excitement for Jeff Brohm to return home and take over as the coach of his alma mater.
Louisville RB commit Logan Frazier sets signing date
Logan Frazier, a commit under the Scott Satterfield administration, has stayed loyal to the university despite the coaching change to Head Coach Jeff Brohm. But, if you know Logan’s story, then it is no surprise that his loyalty never wavered amidst all the personnel changes. Frazier’s family comes from...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State football defensive lineman Rodney McGraw commits to Louisville through transfer portal
Former Penn State defensive end Rodney McGraw found a new home, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. McGraw entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 4 and announced Sunday his intentions to play at Louisville for the last of his three years of college eligibility. The Elkhart, Indiana,...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
Major winter storm forecasted to hit Louisville Thursday night
All aboard the polar vortex
WHAS 11
Louisville father remembered after tragic crash on Greenbelt Highway
Louisville police said a semi-truck collided with 41-year-old Donald Gregory on the Greenbelt Highway on Dec. 14. His sons talks about what his father meant to him.
wdrb.com
Louisville breaks ground on $11 million expansion of Baxter Community Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Baxter Community Center in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is getting a major upgrade. Louisville city leaders broke ground Monday on the project that's part of the redevelopment of the Beecher Terrace area. The project will cost $11 million and add 4,500 square feet to the development.
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
Jack Harlow plays sold out hometown show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There wasn't an empty seat in sight at Louisville's favorite hometown rapper's Sunday night show at the KFC Yum! Center. Jack Harlow played to a sold out "No Place Like Home" show. With over 200,000 tickets sold, the ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour’ became...
Colonel Sanders: From service station food to KFC founder, billionare
When he was 40 years old, he was running a service station in Kentucky that also served food. Sanders' service station was so popular, he eventually started his own restaurant featuring chicken so popular he was named a Kentucky colonel in 1935 by Gov. Laffoon.
WLKY.com
Louisville restaurateur known for helping teens get a second chance opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurateur who captured the hearts of Americans after being featured on CBS is back in business after a brief hiatus. Barry's Cheesesteaks held a grand opening on Valley Station Road Saturday. Barry's Cheesesteak announces new location:. You might remember Barry Washington. After he saw...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
wdrb.com
15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/20
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus is on Thursday/Friday. Rain should change to snow, west to east, near and after setup west of I-65. By midnight along I-65 and east of I-65 after midnight. Expect a degree temperatures drop as well which will lead to a flash freeze of the...
Wave 3
Metro, airport snow teams prep for possible winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville prepares for the possibility of snow and extreme cold, organizations around the city are also making preparations for what the end of the week may bring. Salvador Melendez and Louisville Metro’s Snow Team are spending Monday checking the equipment, watching the forecast, and making...
WHAS 11
In Your Backyard | Louisville business teaches sewing to everyone
A lifelong sewer, Lyndsey Stanfill saw a need for classes dedicated to crafting clothes. She opened Made Stitch Co. earlier this fall to begin teaching.
'Immediate closure' for major ramp on Watterson Expressway today
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers will need to find an alternate route on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of an "immediate closure" of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East until around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. Crews are reportedly replacing an expansion...
Popculture
Morning News Anchor Reveals Engagement: 'Fiancée Mode Activated'
Congratulations are in order for WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins. The Louisville, Kentucky-based news anchor is set to say "I do" after her boyfriend, now-fiancé Nick Graves, dropped to one knee and proposed earlier in December. Harkins first shared the exciting news of her engagement...
