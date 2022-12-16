ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Centre Daily

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Lipscomb Bisons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With a pair of wins now in tow following a winless start, the Louisville men's basketball program will cap off their three-game home stand with a matchup against Lipscomb. The Cardinals still have work to be done, but it seems that they are starting to trend in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville RB commit Logan Frazier sets signing date

Logan Frazier, a commit under the Scott Satterfield administration, has stayed loyal to the university despite the coaching change to Head Coach Jeff Brohm. But, if you know Logan’s story, then it is no surprise that his loyalty never wavered amidst all the personnel changes. Frazier’s family comes from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Jack Harlow plays sold out hometown show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There wasn't an empty seat in sight at Louisville's favorite hometown rapper's Sunday night show at the KFC Yum! Center. Jack Harlow played to a sold out "No Place Like Home" show. With over 200,000 tickets sold, the ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour’ became...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Westloaded

Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.

There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus is on Thursday/Friday. Rain should change to snow, west to east, near and after setup west of I-65. By midnight along I-65 and east of I-65 after midnight. Expect a degree temperatures drop as well which will lead to a flash freeze of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Metro, airport snow teams prep for possible winter weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville prepares for the possibility of snow and extreme cold, organizations around the city are also making preparations for what the end of the week may bring. Salvador Melendez and Louisville Metro’s Snow Team are spending Monday checking the equipment, watching the forecast, and making...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Popculture

Morning News Anchor Reveals Engagement: 'Fiancée Mode Activated'

Congratulations are in order for WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins. The Louisville, Kentucky-based news anchor is set to say "I do" after her boyfriend, now-fiancé Nick Graves, dropped to one knee and proposed earlier in December. Harkins first shared the exciting news of her engagement...
LOUISVILLE, KY

