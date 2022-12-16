Read full article on original website
European standout Francesco Patera takes aim at top lightweights in 2023
Former European lightweight titleholder Francesco Patera is looking to face one of the big names in the deep 135-pound division in 2023. The talented stylist from Belgium is unbeaten in his last nine fights dating back to 2017 and wants to step into to the upper echelons of the sport.
Former champ Hekkie Budler is hungry for a shot at Kenshiro Teraji’s belt collection
Former two-weight titleholder Hekkie Budler was officially named the mandatory challenger to Ring/WBA/WBC junior flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji at the WBC convention last month. And Budler, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at 108 pounds, is eager to face the most outstanding fighter in the division next. “Hopefully...
Frank Martin beats Michel Rivera in becoming new player at lightweight
Frank Martin keeps it simple, like his promoter, unified welterweight titlist Errol Spence Jr. Keep your head down, your mouth shut, work hard and fight. It’s that easy to succeed in boxing and Martin, the lightweight southpaw, proved it Saturday night against previously undefeated Michel Rivera. Martin, The Ring’s...
Christian Mbili outboxes Vaughn Alexander in France, wins unanimous decision
Super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli defeated Vaughn Alexander by unanimous decision Saturday night at the Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France. Scores were 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 for Mbilli, who improves to 23-0, 20 knockouts. Mbilli, who is originally from Cameroon and now resides in Pornic, France, overwhelmed Alexander from...
Cecilia Braekhus scores rust-shaking decision over Marisa Portillo
Former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus got back in the win column with a six-round unanimous decision over Marisa Portillo on the Raul Curiel-Brad Solomon undercard on Saturday in Commerce, California. The pedestrian junior middleweight bout was the first time the 41-year-old veteran had fought since losing her rematch with...
Emanuel Navarrete will face Liam Wilson in Arizona on Feb. 3 for a vacant 130-pound belt
Mexican star Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and Australian contender Liam Wilson will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title Friday, Feb. 3, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navarrete, the reigning WBO featherweight titlist, hopes to become the 10th Mexican-born boxer to win world titles in...
Welterweight prospect Raul Curiel KOs Brad Solomon in second round
Welterweight prospect Raul Curiel made quick work of Brad Solomon, stopping the veteran gatekeeper in the second round of their scheduled 10-round main event on Saturday at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. A stiff jab followed by left uppercut that landed right on the nose of Solomon sent the...
