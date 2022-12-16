ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia woman found guilty of fatally shooting her boyfriend, hiding body in her car

 6 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old woman was recently found guilty of shooting her boyfriend to death in 2020 and trying to hide his body in her car.

According to a news release from Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin D. Stolle, on Feb. 5, 2020, Melissa Nanette Diaz fatally shot her boyfriend, Steven Wynn, at the Red Roof Inn on Ballard Court. The two had reportedly argued for days leading up to the fatal shooting.

After shooting her boyfriend, Diaz asked a friend and two other people she encountered in the hotel parking lot to move Wynn’s body into her car, Stolle said. Diaz allegedly told them that it was a grandfather clock.

One of the helpers was suspicious of the grandfather clock claims and messaged the hotel. Hotel management alerted police about the situation, and an investigation was launched, according to Stolle.

On Feb. 9, 2020, Virginia Beach police officers reportedly located Wynn’s body in Diaz’s car. When they tried to arrest Diaz, she was hiding in her attic.

According to Stolle, Diaz posted on social media accounts posing as Wynn to make it seem like he was still alive.

Diaz eventually confessed to police that she fatally shot her boyfriend.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Stolle announced that Diaz was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conceal a dead body, and physically defile a dead human body. She was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

According to Stolle, Diaz had been previously convicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, falsely identify self to law enforcement, and obstruction of justice.

