Couple arrested in S.D. allegedly traveled with long-dead daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer

MITCHELL, S.D. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man and his 33-year-old girlfriend were arrested after police found an 8-year-old girl’s body in a U-Haul trailer.

According to the Mitchell Police Department, on Dec. 14, the Davison County Coroner reportedly received a call from Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller, who said they traveled from Airway Heights, Washington, with the body of Miller’s adoptive daughter. The coroner contacted police, who went to Kurmoyarov and Miller’s residence and found a U-Haul tow. The couple reportedly said there was a coffin with the girl’s body inside the tow.

Kurmoyarov reportedly told Mitchell Police the little girl died in Airway Heights "a little before Halloween 2022."

Miller, however, said the 8-year-old died Sept. 10, 2022.

Kurmoyarov allegedly admitted to police he and Miller did not seek medical attention for the girl when she died because they "wanted to spend more time with her and that he was afraid that they would get in trouble."

Neither Kurmoyarov nor Miller contacted officials in Washington to report the death. They had been in South Dakota for four days prior to their arrest.

Mitchell Police said, "At no time while in the State of South Dakota did Miller or Kurmoyarov notify law enforcement of the juvenile’s death."

They were arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of death of child.

On Dec. 15, the Mitchell Police Department announced Miller and Kurmoyarov were arrested on a no-bond warrant out of Spokane, Washington, for homicide by abuse.

