Idaho8.com
AP sources: Giants postpone Correa intro for medical concern
Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Giants have not announced publicly any details regarding Correa’s $350 million, 13-year agreement, not even that Tuesday’s availability was to introduce the prized free agent. One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
A person with knowledge of the negotiations says mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion. It’s the first step in a process expected to take several weeks to complete, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Ishbia nor the Suns disclosed the agreement publicly. Ishbia is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage. He also is a former Michigan State basketball player and a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000. Sarver was suspended by the NBA in September over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.
Cody Bellinger thrilled to join Cubs after past struggles: 'I am feeling really good, confident and strong'
Coming off back-to-back rough seasons, outfielder Cody Bellinger is happy to join the Cubs in free agency and wants to put his struggles in the past.
Idaho8.com
Bellinger looking forward to fresh start after joining Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger is looking forward to a fresh start with the Chicago Cubs and showing that he can once again be a productive hitter. He went from winning the NL MVP with the Dodgers in 2019 to being cut by Los Angeles in November. The years in between were marked by injuries and plummeting production. Bellinger says he will “be able to learn from” his experience. The Cubs hope he can experience a bit of a resurgence at the plate while giving them an elite glove in center field as they try to climb back toward contention. They finished third in the NL Central at 74-88. It was their second straight losing season after making the playoffs five of the previous six years, but they went 40-31 in their final 71 games.
Idaho8.com
Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander says owner Steve Cohen and his willingness to spend his hedge-fund fortune on building a World Series-contender is the reason he joined the New York Mets. The team introduced Verlander at a news conference on Tuesday. Verlander agreed to a $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5. It’s part of an offseason spending spree in which the Mets have committed $476.7 million on seven free agents and added starting pitchers Kodei Senga and José Quintana. Verlander turns 40 in February and will take Jacob deGrom’s spot in the rotation.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for NFL "Sunday Ticket"
YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday evening. A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the people,...
