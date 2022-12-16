Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Continues Its 1992 Journey With “Bordeaux”
Despite making its debut this past Summer, 2022 wasn’t quite the Air Jordan 37‘s year. Things are finally starting to look up, however, as the silhouette will soon see a collaboration with Undefeated as well as several additional inline styles, the latter of which includes the newly-revealed “Bordeaux” colorway.
sneakernews.com
Spring Is Summoned With This Kids Air Max 97 “Blue Whisper”
Closing out its 25th anniversary this month, the Nike Air Max 97 has been included in the Beaverton-based brand’s conscious efforts toward increasing their youth sized offerings. Conducting as many playful propositions as the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s typical construction, faded blue pastels outfit the latest grade school-exclusive effort.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Takes On Classic “Cardinal” Accents
The Air Jordan 37 has had a relatively slow release cycle, despite being endorsed by some of the more exciting NBA players. Ahead of the new year, the performance-basketball silhouette has emerged with “Cardinal” accents surely borrowed from the Air Jordan 7. See-through woven panels across the upper...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 Extends A Greyscale Outfit
Asserting his dominance on a nightly basis in the paint – dropping a 42-piece against the Pelicans last night – Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Freak 4 may not be the newest signature silhouette in the Beaverton-based brands’ catalog, but it continues to provide an unmatched level of candor in its storytelling motifs.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Returns With Classic “Royal Blue” Flair
Back when Air Jordan 1 retros weren’t as commonplace as they have been over the last handful of years, Michael Jordan and sneaker enthusiasts celebrated propositions like the Jordan Nu Retro 1. While these same fans might regret their pasts, it’s important to recognize what the low-top silhouette meant during an earlier era of Jordan Brand.
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 Appears In A Regal Black And Gold Mix
Currently averaging 27 points per game, LeBron James is having personal impressive season. And while the fate of his Los Angeles Lakers squad is uncertain, what’s known is that the Ohio-native has more special takes on his Nike LeBron 20 shoe in the tuck. Recently, the Zoom Air-assisted silhouette...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling – Ceramic”
Borrowing inspiration from a legendary Dunk Low collection, the Nike Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling” pack is due to close out the silhouette’s 35th Anniversary with a bang. And come next week, December 20th, we can expect to see the Tinker Hatfield-designed icon in both “Pecan” and “Ceramic.”
sneakernews.com
Retro-Heavy “1972” Accents Appear On The Nike Blazer Low
The Air Force 1 has dominated The Swooshes release schedule this year in honor of the silhouette’s 40th anniversary, but 2022 hasn’t been reserved for just one celebration with the Beaverton-based brand simultaneously entering its quinquagenarian years. As such, synonymous vintage aesthetics and logos have grouped together a handful of the brand’s most widely-regarded propositions, now closing out the 50-year pack with a throwback Nike Blazer Low.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Luka 1 Gets Dressed In Spring-Ready Accents
Following its debut earlier this year, the Jordan Luka 1 has appeared in a drove of colorways. More are expected to land throughout 2023 as well — and in preparation for the Spring, Jordan Brand is dressing up the signature with pastel accents. The season doesn’t bear too much...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Indulges In Crisp White Crocodile Leathers
Iconized by its Air Force 1 construction, the “Triple-White” aesthetic has spanned the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle catalog. After returning to the latter construction alongside a full slate of iconic nods to the past, the Air Jordan 1 Lows Golf tooling is garnering the clad composition affixed with crocodile detailing.
sneakernews.com
RELEASING THIS WEEK: AJ1 “Gorge Green,” Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2, Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2, And More
Though unlikely to arrive in time for Christmas, several sneaker releases are helping count down the days to the jolliest time of the year. While most of us are readying up for a much-needed vacation, Jordan Brand and Nike are putting the foot on the gas, ushering in a drove of new releases throughout the week. From Retros the likes of the Air Jordan 1 “Gorge Green” to collaborations with Stussy, the umbrella certainly has their work cut out for them. New Balance and adidas, too, are getting in on the fun, delivering the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 and adidas Trae Young “Black/White,” respectively.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Tees Up In New Navy Colorway
Jordan Brand spent the better part of 2022 expanding upon their catalog of golf shoes. And among the many models offered this past year, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf certainly stood out above the rest, landing in colorways inspired by classics the likes of the “Shattered Backboard” and “Shadow.” In 2023, the low-top silhouette is likely to keep up the momentum, as it’s just appeared in a few new styles.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive”
Jordan Brand has spared very little attention for the Air Jordan 9, offering up only a few colorways this past year. 2023 may see a change, though, starting with the silhouette’s now officially-revealed “Light Olive” colorway. First leaked late last June, the Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive”...
sneakernews.com
adidas’ “Cosmic Way Runners” Collection Expands With The Supernova Cushion 7
Since its inception, adidas has been obsessed with the future of sport. Although the German institution surely has several projects “under wraps,” it’s shared its latest foray into the future by way of the archival Supernova Cushion 7. Prepped in two styles that explore the question, “How...
sneakernews.com
Basketball Orange Animates The Next Nike Zoom G.T. Jump
The Nike Zoom G.T. Jump hasn’t taken off like other silhouettes from the Swoosh empire. Recently, the design emerged in a vibrant orange ensemble, complete with basketball logos at the tongue. A mix of breathable, but durable materials make up the entirety of the upper, with profile panels donning...
sneakernews.com
Cream And Metallic Pink Cover The Nike Air Max 90 For Women
Since its introduction 32 years ago, the Nike Air Max 90 has undergone a handful of reconstitutions and updated tooling for the future of lifestyle wear. However, efforts for its female fanbase has paled in comparison as The Swoosh is utilizing the new year to introduce an all new-slate of women’s-exclusive propositions, including this shimmering “Metallic Pink” accent.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Premium Nubuck Air Force 1s Appears In Gold
Throughout the silhouette’s 40th anniversary The Swoosh has outfitted the Nike Air Force 1 in both boisterous and reserved compositions. Continuing the dominance of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic construction into 2023, a clad nubuck construction envelops the latest two-toned Air Force 1 Low. Sticking to its clad upper guns...
sneakernews.com
Oregon Basketball Reveals A Boatload Of Nike Basketball PEs For The 2022-2023 Season
The Oregon Ducks have been getting that preferential treatment from Nike for decades, receiving several more Player Exclusive issues in comparison to other Nike outfitted schools. And why not? The founders of the brand have roots in Eugene, and they want nothing less than the best of the best for the student athletes donning the green and yellow.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Forum Hi Comes Clothed In A “SVSM” Scheme
While all eyes are on The Swooshes recently debuted City Edition jerseys from across the League, The Three Stripes is looking to evoke the vintage aesthetic of dimly lit gyms from the 80s that its adidas Forum silhouette dominated within. Exploring a St. Vincent-St. Mary’s ensemble with an old-school twist,...
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low
Back in 2018, Union LA produced what many consider to be one of the best collaborative Air Jordan 1s. Fast forward five years later and the storefront is once again returning to MJ’s first signature, albeit not exactly the model many were hoping for. Revealed back in October, the...
Comments / 0