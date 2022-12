(The Center Square) – After the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and before it ruled it unconstitutional, the Biden administration promulgated a new rule essentially implementing a 2.0 version, which nine states are now asking the court to also rule unconstitutional.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO