When it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, after he got an emotional swan song in 2017’s Logan, it was obvious that this could only happen through some typical Marvel shenanigans. Ever since the MCU brought time travel into the universe in a major way with Endgame’s time heist and was further explored in the Disney Plus Marvel series Loki – nothing has been off the table. Multiverses are another concept that the MCU is also now fully committed to – in Doctor Strange 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home and more.

2 DAYS AGO