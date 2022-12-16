ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Narcan is an opioid overdose treatment that can save a person’s life. Currently, the need for medication to combat overdoses has increased in Albany. Dougherty County Commission approved a grant that will allow Dougherty County EMS to receive more Narcan. This comes as a result of a rise in fentanyl cases in the city.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 4 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Free concert coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in January

Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome The United States Army Field Band, Jazz Ambassadors, to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert. Join the Jazz Ambassadors in Albany, Georgia to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany coat drive continues as near-record low temperatures approach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frigid temperatures in next week’s forecast are creating concern amongst South Georgia families who don’t have winter coats to keep them warm. Sunday morning was the first freeze in a month. Later this week into the Christmas holiday, it’s going to get even colder. Temperatures could get below 20 degrees in Albany for the first time since January 2015. Local coat drives have stepped in to fill that need for families.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold weather is here for Southwest Georgia. And it’s just days before Christmas. And that means your homes may need some adjusting to the cold weather. Albany plumbers say they believe this is something people should start preparing for now. There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Albany accounting firm joins fight against hunger

ALBANY — The Albany office of Mauldin & Jenkins LLC provided more than 200 meals worth of food that will support efforts to eradicate hunger in the Albany community this December. The firm donated all of the canned goods and other foods collected during a food drive for Feeding the Valley Food Bank, which serves Dougherty and nearby Georgia counties.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co.’s ‘Shop With A Sheriff’ spreads Christmas joy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office made sure a couple of dozen children will have a merry Christmas. The 22nd annual Shop with a Sheriff was held in Dougherty County on Monday. Twenty-five kids in need went on a shopping spree at Target to pick out presents for Christmas.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of correctional officers at Lee State Prison often spend their days managing inmates. It’s a tough job and sometimes, you need a little extra Christmas cheer. Terrance Wimberly is doing just that. “We just want to give back to the community, spread love,”...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Lee County audit shows $3.8 million surplus

LEESBURG — When Billy Mathis boasts that Lee County employees “watch the bottom line on a daily basis,” he’s not just handing out hollow platitudes. That eye on the bottom line and the ‘fiscal responsibility” that has become the watchword of the Lee Commission is paying big dividends for the county.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
BLAKELY, GA

