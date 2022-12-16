Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Narcan is an opioid overdose treatment that can save a person’s life. Currently, the need for medication to combat overdoses has increased in Albany. Dougherty County Commission approved a grant that will allow Dougherty County EMS to receive more Narcan. This comes as a result of a rise in fentanyl cases in the city.
Robert Harvey proves that three Dougherty County schools placed on improvement list can succeed
ALBANY — Along with the recent announcement that three Dougherty County elementary schools were being designated in need of comprehensive support and improvement came the news that another county school had come off that state list. Robert Harvey Elementary School had been previously designated as an underperforming school as...
WALB 10
Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A public library — but on wheels. Called “The Mobile Library,” Coastal Plains Regional Library System is bringing all of its services to the underserved. Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Tift and Turner are the six counties the mobile library serves. Several residents...
WALB 10
No tax increase for Tifton residents, LOST tax dollars negotiations finalized
When police arrived at the home, they say they found a victim sitting in a car giving pressure to a wound on her chest. WALB News 10 was given copies of video showing the altercation before and after when the trooper pulled out the taser. Radiation treatment helping some patients...
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 4 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
wfxl.com
Free concert coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in January
Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome The United States Army Field Band, Jazz Ambassadors, to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert. Join the Jazz Ambassadors in Albany, Georgia to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing.
WALB 10
Albany coat drive continues as near-record low temperatures approach
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frigid temperatures in next week’s forecast are creating concern amongst South Georgia families who don’t have winter coats to keep them warm. Sunday morning was the first freeze in a month. Later this week into the Christmas holiday, it’s going to get even colder. Temperatures could get below 20 degrees in Albany for the first time since January 2015. Local coat drives have stepped in to fill that need for families.
WALB 10
How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold weather is here for Southwest Georgia. And it’s just days before Christmas. And that means your homes may need some adjusting to the cold weather. Albany plumbers say they believe this is something people should start preparing for now. There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting.
Albany Herald
Albany accounting firm joins fight against hunger
ALBANY — The Albany office of Mauldin & Jenkins LLC provided more than 200 meals worth of food that will support efforts to eradicate hunger in the Albany community this December. The firm donated all of the canned goods and other foods collected during a food drive for Feeding the Valley Food Bank, which serves Dougherty and nearby Georgia counties.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co.’s ‘Shop With A Sheriff’ spreads Christmas joy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office made sure a couple of dozen children will have a merry Christmas. The 22nd annual Shop with a Sheriff was held in Dougherty County on Monday. Twenty-five kids in need went on a shopping spree at Target to pick out presents for Christmas.
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office gives an update on the man killed in Saturday shooting, family reacts
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. How to prevent busting pipes in cold weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. Albany plumbers say they believe this...
WALB 10
Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of correctional officers at Lee State Prison often spend their days managing inmates. It’s a tough job and sometimes, you need a little extra Christmas cheer. Terrance Wimberly is doing just that. “We just want to give back to the community, spread love,”...
Dollar General hit with OSHA violations at Thomasville store
THOMASVILLE — Federal workplace safety and health inspectors continue to find workplace hazards, despite levies of more than $15 million in fines since 2017, at Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC facilities exposing their workers to unsafe conditions, this time at a Thomasville retail store. On June 14, 2022,...
WALB 10
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
Albany Transportation announces holiday transit schedule
ALBANY — The Albany Transportation Department has released its holiday transit schedule. Following are changes that riders should be aware of as during the holiday season:. ♦ Dec. 24: The last run will be at 2:15 p.m.
WALB 10
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
WALB 10
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
Lee County audit shows $3.8 million surplus
LEESBURG — When Billy Mathis boasts that Lee County employees “watch the bottom line on a daily basis,” he’s not just handing out hollow platitudes. That eye on the bottom line and the ‘fiscal responsibility” that has become the watchword of the Lee Commission is paying big dividends for the county.
WALB 10
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
Comments / 0