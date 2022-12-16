ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Q97.9

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
mainepublic.org

New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular

A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Road Trip Through Windham, Maine, to See 17 Festive Holiday Light Displays

There's an iconic scene in one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all-time, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", when Clark Griswold shows off his holiday light display to his family. There's some hilarity that leads up to the big reveal, but it's a memorable moment in a movie filled with them. People are proud of their light displays and if you want to catch a handful of great displays in one city, there's a road trip of sorts you can take through Windham, Maine to do just that.
WINDHAM, ME
Q97.9

Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022

During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine man who served time for trafficking cocaine arrested again on new drug charges

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man who previously served years in prison for trafficking cocaine is now accused of selling fentanyl. Police and Maine drug agents arrested Dale Hunnewell, 62, on Thursday, Dec. 15 during a traffic stop in Portland. Hunnewell was arrested on a warrant related to a prior undercover purchase of fentanyl. Police say they have been investigating Hunnewell and the large-scale distribution of fentanyl in the greater Portland area for the last two months.
FALMOUTH, ME
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers

LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time

PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, ME
