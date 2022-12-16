There's an iconic scene in one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all-time, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", when Clark Griswold shows off his holiday light display to his family. There's some hilarity that leads up to the big reveal, but it's a memorable moment in a movie filled with them. People are proud of their light displays and if you want to catch a handful of great displays in one city, there's a road trip of sorts you can take through Windham, Maine to do just that.

WINDHAM, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO