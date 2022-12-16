Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
mainepublic.org
New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular
A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
Watch for Dunkin’ Handing Out Holiday Gift Cards in Portland This Afternoon
Today from 1:30 - 3:30 pm, the Dunkin' Crew will be out in Portland handing out $5 Holiday Cards to spread a little joy. Since last week, Dunkin' ambassador teams have been in downtowns, at malls, colleges, sports venues, hospitals, and police departments around southern and central Maine. They've been handing out $5 Dunkin Holiday Hot cards.
It Wouldn’t Be Christmas With This Portland, Maine Police Officer’s Beautiful Singing
It's become an annual holiday tradition with the Portland Police Department. For the sixth straight year, Portland Police Officer Jeremy Turner has taken some time to sing a Christmas song to share on the Department's Facebook page and they have been nothing but spectacular. Each year, Officer Turner demonstrates his...
How I Finished my Christmas Shopping in 45 Minutes Walking Around Portland, Maine
Every single month we exclaim, “wow! This month flew by!” as if time doesn’t pass the same way every day. A new month starts, we blink, and somehow we are already halfway through it. I have had a lot going on the last few months mentally and...
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
Can You go Out to Eat in the Old Port in Portland, Maine, for Less than $30?
I don’t know if prices have truly skyrocketed beyond comprehension, if new places are just opening up outside of my budget, or if I’m just now realizing how expensive Portland is. The other night I wanted to grab something to eat with friends before we frolicked off into...
Storm knocks out power to nearly an entire town, as Maine digs out
FRYEBURG, Maine — Andy Dufresne was quite a busy man on Saturday. The Fryeburg Fire Chief was leading emergency response efforts after the first snowstorm of the year. He had been at work since the day before the snow started and had been fielding calls since before sunrise Saturday, as nearly the entire town had no electricity.
Road Trip Through Windham, Maine, to See 17 Festive Holiday Light Displays
There's an iconic scene in one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all-time, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", when Clark Griswold shows off his holiday light display to his family. There's some hilarity that leads up to the big reveal, but it's a memorable moment in a movie filled with them. People are proud of their light displays and if you want to catch a handful of great displays in one city, there's a road trip of sorts you can take through Windham, Maine to do just that.
Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022
During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
WMTW
Maine man who served time for trafficking cocaine arrested again on new drug charges
PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man who previously served years in prison for trafficking cocaine is now accused of selling fentanyl. Police and Maine drug agents arrested Dale Hunnewell, 62, on Thursday, Dec. 15 during a traffic stop in Portland. Hunnewell was arrested on a warrant related to a prior undercover purchase of fentanyl. Police say they have been investigating Hunnewell and the large-scale distribution of fentanyl in the greater Portland area for the last two months.
newscentermaine.com
Update: Police find body believed to be a missing 21-year-old Lewiston man
WALES, Maine — The body believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area in Wales, Maine. According to an email by the Lewiston Police Department, officers and Maine Game Wardens believe they found the body of Abdullahi Adbi.
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
BrickUniverse, the LEGO Fan Festival, Returning to Maine at the Portland Expo
LEGO has been around for almost 90 years and children across generations have loved the building blocks that snap together. I remember having a LEGO set as a kid in the 70s before they became the complex set with thousands of pieces that they are today. I wasn't even able to put together a simple house, so it never really resonated with me.
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
WMTW
Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers
LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
Hatchet, homemade gun found in passenger’s carry-on bag at Maine airport
The 50-year-old man was traveling to Philadelphia when TSA found the weapons. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials in Maine found a homemade firearm and hatchet Wednesday in a man’s carry-on luggage. Portland police seized the firearm after the passenger, who was not named, went through a security checkpoint at...
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1