Colorado State

Christmas Music Radio Stations in Massachusetts, and a Poem to go with it

It's the official week of Christmas and where has time gone right? Time to get that last minute Christmas shopping done which is something I am definitely guilty of! Before we get into where you can find your Holiday Favorites and Christmas Classics, it's time to recite The Night Before Christmas in way that features all of our amazing staff here at Townsquare Media Berkshire.
Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?

For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
What Is Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In The Berkshires

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
What Will Winter Bring Us In the Berkshires

It's official! We are now in a "winter" frame of mind as the solstice took effect at 4:47 pm on Wednesday afternoon. That means we are going to see a little extra moment of daylight each and every day (but not much as the sun will keep setting prior to 5 pm for the next month and a half). In February, the daylight hours extend at 5:30 pm and we'll have 50/50 days starting in March. But until we get there, fasten your seat belt.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
Two Berkshire County Restaurants Make Open Table’s Top 10 List Of Best Places To Eat (PHOTOS)

Ahhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment...fave Mexican food...fave chain restaurant...fave watering hole...favorite breakfast eaterie, you get the idea. It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants...
TikTok Video Shows How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Any Sense

Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
10 MA Towns That Don’t Sound Like They’re in Massachusetts

Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
