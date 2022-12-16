Read full article on original website
Christmas Music Radio Stations in Massachusetts, and a Poem to go with it
It's the official week of Christmas and where has time gone right? Time to get that last minute Christmas shopping done which is something I am definitely guilty of! Before we get into where you can find your Holiday Favorites and Christmas Classics, it's time to recite The Night Before Christmas in way that features all of our amazing staff here at Townsquare Media Berkshire.
Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?
For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
WNAW 94.7
What Is Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In The Berkshires
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
Worst Potholes Complaints in Country? See Where Massachusetts Ranks
Potholes. Potholes. Potholes. If you live in an area that sees a drastic swing in temperatures, by the time the spring season rolls around, you're likely knee (or tire) deep in pesky potholes. Based on social media, there is nothing Massachusetts residents like to complain about more, but unfortunately in New England, it's just a way of life.
What Will Winter Bring Us In the Berkshires
It's official! We are now in a "winter" frame of mind as the solstice took effect at 4:47 pm on Wednesday afternoon. That means we are going to see a little extra moment of daylight each and every day (but not much as the sun will keep setting prior to 5 pm for the next month and a half). In February, the daylight hours extend at 5:30 pm and we'll have 50/50 days starting in March. But until we get there, fasten your seat belt.
Is It Illegal To Drive In Massachusetts Without A Front License Plate?
A co-worker of mine and I were discussing vanity license plates the other day and what we would have on our vanity plates if we could(discretion forbids me to elaborate any further) when out of nowhere the conversation turned to front and back license plates and whether it was necessary to have both in the Commonwealth.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
What’s A Yellow Speed Limit Sign In Massachusetts Mean?
I can't help it, I'm a curious guy, and a staunch observer of the world around me. Things I find fascinating? Color coded stuff, road signs, anything infrastructure related I guess, lol. The road is usually filled with white, yellow, blue, brown, green signs galore. I can only assume that...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant and Here’s Why
Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture. What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Headlights On When It’s Snowing In Massachusetts?
The eastern part of Massachusetts has little to no snow compared to the western part of the state as of Monday. Two moderate snow makers dumped around a foot (maybe a little more) of snow, collectively, to parts of western Massachusetts over the last eight days. I drive to work...
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Can The Sheriff’s Office Legally Pull You Over In Massachusetts? Arrest You?
Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler had a chance to sit down with us on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Wednesday to discuss some promotions at the jail and to talk Christmas and the holidays for people who are incarcerated. On an unrelated note, I was traveling down Rte....
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
Two Berkshire County Restaurants Make Open Table’s Top 10 List Of Best Places To Eat (PHOTOS)
Ahhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment...fave Mexican food...fave chain restaurant...fave watering hole...favorite breakfast eaterie, you get the idea. It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants...
TikTok Video Shows How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Any Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
Massachusetts Casino Sports Betting Approved, just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Let's put it this way, gambling is something most of us get into and can be extremely addicting. I remember the days before Massachusetts even had casinos and the nearest ones were ether in New York or Connecticut. When I heard a new casino would be opening up in Massachusetts, I was actually quite surprised.
10 MA Towns That Don’t Sound Like They’re in Massachusetts
Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
