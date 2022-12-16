ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

New Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Navigate The Court System

A new Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who are arrested, or charged with a crime, navigate the court system. The court system can be confusing and hard to keep up with for anyone who is not a lawyer or a judge. 'Justice Link' is stepping in to help people get...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

6 Days Of Christmas: The Little Light House

TULSA, Okla. - News On 6 is highlighting The Little Light House, which provides free education to young children in Tulsa with special needs. Tess Maune and Stephen Nehrenz talked to staff about the school's mission.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Hanukkah Memorial Lit Up At Tulsa's Gathering Place

A nine-foot Hanukkah menorah is now lit up at Tulsa's Gathering Place. Tulsa's Chabad lit the public monument Sunday night, marking day one of the eight-day Festival of Lights. There was a dazzling glow show, hot latkes, which are potato pancakes and other traditional Hanukkah food. The show of Jewish...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa's Discovery Lab Explores Chemistry Behind Fireworks

An experiment at Discovery Lab is jumping ahead of Christmas to New Year's. At the Science Lab, you can learn about the chemistry behind fireworks. The clock strikes midnight marking the beginning of a new year, and fireworks can be heard and seen from miles away. But the explosion of...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Man Killed In Crash In Tulsa County

A Sapulpa man is dead after a crash in Tulsa on Monday night. According to OHP Troopers, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 61st Street and South 97th West Avenue. Troopers say Jeremy Taylor died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck. Troopers say the cause...
SAPULPA, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Kansas City Chief Fans Think Popular Super-Fan Robbed Bixby Bank

A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chief fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs super-fan. The super-fan who fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. A quick search on social media showed he attends as many games...
BIXBY, OK
news9.com

48 Guns Found At Will Rogers World Airport In 2022, TSA Says

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in 2022, 90 guns were found in total at both Will Rogers and Tulsa International Airport, and 90 percent of those were loaded. Agents said 42 of those were in Tulsa and 48 were found in Oklahoma City. Each time a gun is found,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD urges Oklahomans to be aware of possible carbon monoxide risks

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is warning Oklahoma residents about possible carbon monoxide poisoning due to home heating systems and supplemental devices. More than 400 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning yearly and more than 20,000 people are treated at the emergency room. If someone breathes too much carbon monoxide, the person’s heart and lungs don’t get enough oxygen.
TULSA, OK

