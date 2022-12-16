Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news9.com
New Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Navigate The Court System
A new Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who are arrested, or charged with a crime, navigate the court system. The court system can be confusing and hard to keep up with for anyone who is not a lawyer or a judge. 'Justice Link' is stepping in to help people get...
news9.com
Fire At Muskogee Glass Plant Displaces Workers
Cars were spotted outside a Muskogee glass plant Tuesday after a fire happened there on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had new details.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
news9.com
6 Days Of Christmas: The Little Light House
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6 is highlighting The Little Light House, which provides free education to young children in Tulsa with special needs. Tess Maune and Stephen Nehrenz talked to staff about the school's mission.
news9.com
Tulsa Pastor Says Churches Helping At Southern Border Need Clarity
A Tulsa Pastor recently led a group of church leaders on a visit to the U.S. – Mexico border at El Paso, to see what help is needed, as a surge of migration stresses resources on both sides. Pastor Eric Costanzo of South Tulsa Baptist Church said shelters on...
TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
news9.com
Hanukkah Memorial Lit Up At Tulsa's Gathering Place
A nine-foot Hanukkah menorah is now lit up at Tulsa's Gathering Place. Tulsa's Chabad lit the public monument Sunday night, marking day one of the eight-day Festival of Lights. There was a dazzling glow show, hot latkes, which are potato pancakes and other traditional Hanukkah food. The show of Jewish...
Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested
Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa. According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.
TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
news9.com
Tulsa's Discovery Lab Explores Chemistry Behind Fireworks
An experiment at Discovery Lab is jumping ahead of Christmas to New Year's. At the Science Lab, you can learn about the chemistry behind fireworks. The clock strikes midnight marking the beginning of a new year, and fireworks can be heard and seen from miles away. But the explosion of...
news9.com
Sapulpa Man Killed In Crash In Tulsa County
A Sapulpa man is dead after a crash in Tulsa on Monday night. According to OHP Troopers, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 61st Street and South 97th West Avenue. Troopers say Jeremy Taylor died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck. Troopers say the cause...
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
news9.com
Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
news9.com
Kansas City Chief Fans Think Popular Super-Fan Robbed Bixby Bank
A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chief fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs super-fan. The super-fan who fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. A quick search on social media showed he attends as many games...
news9.com
48 Guns Found At Will Rogers World Airport In 2022, TSA Says
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in 2022, 90 guns were found in total at both Will Rogers and Tulsa International Airport, and 90 percent of those were loaded. Agents said 42 of those were in Tulsa and 48 were found in Oklahoma City. Each time a gun is found,...
news9.com
Tree In Woodland Hills Mall Serves As Reminder Of Victims Killed By Drunk Drivers
This time of year is the worst for drunk driving and law enforcement is trying to make sure people understand just how dangerous it can be to get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. The Tulsa County Tree of Life Campaign set up a Christmas tree in Woodland...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD urges Oklahomans to be aware of possible carbon monoxide risks
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is warning Oklahoma residents about possible carbon monoxide poisoning due to home heating systems and supplemental devices. More than 400 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning yearly and more than 20,000 people are treated at the emergency room. If someone breathes too much carbon monoxide, the person’s heart and lungs don’t get enough oxygen.
