Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures

3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light SpectacularSara CwiertniewiczSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
Pennsylvania, federal officials see small signs of hope as opioids ravage communities
A dozen years ago, Madeleine Dean, a Congresswoman from outside Philadelphia, said she didn’t know how to help her son who was struggling with addiction. But he eventually hit a breaking point and admitted that he needed help. She remembers asking him in the car on the way to...
Bethlehem Township cancels planning meeting; Miller Farm development review delayed
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Bethlehem Township has canceled the Tuesday meeting of its Planning Commission, which had one main item: review of the development of the Miller Tract on Farmersville Road. Kay Builders submitted plans earlier this year for 166 single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments at 3107 Farmersville Road. The...
Gov. Wolf’s final food security report notes 37% decrease in food insecurity
WILKES-BARRE — Upon taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf immediately prioritized fighting hunger. This week, Governor’s Food Security Partnership published its final report which revealed a 37% decrease in food insecurity since the beginning of the Wolf Administration. In an action finalizing his legacy...
Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants
Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low-to-moderate income residents received the largest...
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
Health-focused cafe to expand juicing operations at new Easton property
EASTON, Pa. - A health-focused cafe and juice bar is expanding operations in Northampton County. Green Vida Company, specializing in 100% organic cold-pressed juices and "real food made with love and transparency," is growing its cold-pressed juice business in Easton. Husband and wife owners Wilson and Jackie Rueda recently purchased...
United Way of Berks County announces $172,000 in grants
READING, Pa. - The United Way of Berks County announced four venture grants Tuesday they hope will address issues of health inequity and workforce disruption that were magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants were designed to remove barriers and improve access for struggling individuals and families across the region.
Philadelphia transit workers endorse Democrat Jeff Brown for mayor
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia's transit union has pledged support for Democrat Jeff Brown in the 2023 mayoral race. The Transport Workers Union Local 234 represents 5,300 workers in the city’s SEPTA transit system. Brown, an entrepreneur owning a number of grocery stores in the city, already has TV commercials ahead of the May 16 primary.
Pennsylvania police, district attorneys set to get $170M boost
(The Center Square) – Police departments and district attorneys across Pennsylvania are getting $170 million for community safety and nontraditional police costs. Announced last week by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Democrats and Republicans praised the funds to address crime problems in big cities and small towns alike. “These grant...
Electric MTBs now Authorized on PA State Bike Trails
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) just released a policy, effective immediately, allowing electric mountain bike usage on department managed trails that currently allow bicycles. The policy applies to thousands of miles of bike trails and public-use roads, and in an unusual twist, does not specify its application to a particular class of e-bikes. Rather, the policy focuses on the operation of e-bikes. “DCNR’s policy is focused on managing behavior, not devices.”
PA reports 13.5K COVID cases as number of counties at high community level falls to 1
The CDC reports the number of Pennsylvania counties at a high COVID-19 community level has fallen from six to one. Here’s what to know about new cases and testing kits.
Reading City Council sets rules for contractors bidding on city projects
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt a responsible contractor ordinance, which establishes certification requirements for public contractors who want to bid on public contracts for the City of Reading. The new rule will apply only to contracts over $250,000. It would also require contractors...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend
Happy weekend, all. State officials are urging farmers and agricultural producers across the commonwealth to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Census of Agriculture is conducted nationally every five years to gather data to “help give an accurate picture of agricultural production in every U.S. county, inform food and agriculture policies […] The post Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
BASD staff put their holiday-decorating skills to the test in friendly competition
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A friendly competition was held Tuesday that allowed students to judge the creative skills of staff in the Bethlehem Area School District. Barbara Clymer, Communications Coordinator for the district, says there are "lights and decorations everywhere." The purpose of decorating the halls is for a friendly competition.
