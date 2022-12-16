Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Drew Barrymore & Aubrey Plaza Go Viral for Podcast Interview: 'Be My Mommy, Feed Me!'
"Oh god, what I wouldn't do to put you to bed." It's safe to say that Drew Barrymore and "The White Lotus" star Aubrey Plaza are easily two of the most widely-enjoyed celebrities out there right now. Put them together and you've got internet gold. The pair sat down together...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Move for Taylor Is as Obvious as It Is Exciting — Here’s Why
The end of “Tridge” hints at a thrilling new beginning for our favorite world-renowned psychiatrist. Over the millennia, we have oftentimes crossed our fingers and hoped against hope that The Bold and the Beautiful would finally let Taylor get her man. Not because Ridge was especially good for or to her, though (he wasn’t); she just wanted him so badly, and we adored her so much, that we wanted her to have him.
toofab.com
Different World Reunion: How Jada Pinkett Smith Convinced Debbie Allen to Give Her Series Regular Role (Exclusive)
Jada auditioned for a guest starring part, but after just one interaction with Allen, she became a main player. In a completely "Different World," Jada Pinkett Smith would have only appeared on two episodes of the classic sitcom. The show's cast -- including Jada, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis,...
toofab.com
James Gunn Responds to Claim He 'Booted' Gal Gadot from DC Universe
Zachary Levi and Michael B. Jordan raise eyebrows with new comments as well -- as Shazam star says "I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet." As fans continue to read between the lines of everything James Gunn has said -- and not said -- about the future of the DC Universe, some new comments from him, Zachary Levi and Michael B. Jordan are raising eyebrows on social media.
toofab.com
James Gunn Addresses 'Disrespectful Outcry' Over DC Decisions from 'Certain Minority of People Online'
He also responds to rumors they're "recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad." James Gunn released a new statement Monday in which he acknowledged he came into his new position overseeing the DC Universe knowing it would be impossible to make everyone happy. Posting on behalf of himself and his DC...
toofab.com
Steven Spielberg Regrets How Jaws Negatively Impacted Shark Populations
"That's one of the things I still fear. Not to get eaten by a shark, but that sharks are somehow mad at me for the feeding frenzy of crazy sport fishermen" Steven Spielberg is reflecting on how his iconic movie "Jaws" had serious repercussions to the shark population. During an...
toofab.com
JoJo Siwa and TikTok Star Avery Cyrus Split After 3 Months of Dating
"We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!" JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Avery Cyrus have split after three months together. On Saturday, Cyrus revealed on TikTok that she and Siwa have called it quits. The 22-year-old TikTok star shared a vlog-style video showing footage from a Royal Caribbean cruise vacation, which she went on with Siwa, 19, and other social media creators.
toofab.com
Watch Tom Cruise's Craziest Stunt Yet in Behind-the-Scenes Footage from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," Cruise admits. Tom Cruise says he's been dreaming of this stunt since he was a kid. And to be quite honest it does seem like an impossible fantasy -- riding a motorcycle off a cliff and then parachuting down.
toofab.com
Rachael Ray Shows Off Christmas Decorations 2 Years After Devastating Fire
"We're slowly rebuilding, guys. And we wanted to give you a little tour of what we did this year" Rachael Ray's home is up and running for the holidays!. During Monday's episode of "The Rachael Ray Show," the celebrity chef took viewers into her New York home to show off her festive decorations. She called the upcoming holiday "our second Christmas back" as her home went through extensive renovations after a devastating fire back in August 2020.
toofab.com
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Honors Late Actor on What Would Have Been His 68th Birthday
"Today we celebrate you." Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is honoring the late actor on what would have been his 68th birthday. On Saturday, Nittolo shared a touching tribute to the "Field of Dreams" star, who tragically passed away in May at the age of 67. The 48-year-old posted...
