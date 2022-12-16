Gregory veteran wins Transition to Trucking award

After hardship, victory can taste especially sweet.

After competing against 10 other contestants, Ashely Leiva won the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s “Transition to Trucking” award program.

The program recognizes new truck drivers who are transitioning into civilian life after serving in the military.

The prize — a fully equipped $155,000 Kenworth T680 Next Gen rig — also helps veterans turned truck drivers like Levia, build their careers on the road.

Leiva, who served 15 years as a Sergeant First Class in Senior Culinary Management and two combat tours in Iraq, was the only female contestant in the program.

After her mother's death in 2021, Leiva ended her military service and came home to take over the family trucking business.

She earned her commercial driver's license from Del Mar Transportation Training Services and took over the company with her brother Johnny, who is also a veteran.

They renamed the business Noemi Trucking after their mother.

“She came in with a goal, she fulfilled her goal, and now she's fulfilling one of her dreams,” Juan Soto, a military veteran and instructor at Del Mar College’s Transportation Training Services said.

With this new rig under her command, it certainly looks like Levia is well on her way to continue fulfilling many more goals.

