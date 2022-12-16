Trio of Frontier Conference football players selected to AP All-America teams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Noah Gurley scored a season-high 16 points and Mark Sears had 15, all in the second half, to lead No. 9 Alabama to an 84-64 victory over Jackson State on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide (10-2), coming off a 100-90 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga, struggled much of the way and even trailed a minute into the second half against the Tigers (1-11). Alabama scored the final eight points, though. Gurley nearly tripled his season average of 5.8 points and Sears took over with three second-half 3-pointers against a team coached by former Alabama and NBA player Mo Williams. Nick Pringle had 14 points and nine rebounds after coming into the game scoring less than one per game. The junior college transfer’s previous high in 11 games was four points, but he made all five field goal attempts.

