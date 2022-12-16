Trio of Frontier Conference football players selected to AP All-America teams

Read full article on original website
Former Montana State star Troy Andersen elevated to starter on Atlanta Falcons depth chart
BOZEMAN — Former Montana State football standout Troy Andersen is an NFL starter. The Atlanta Falcons moved Andersen up to first-string inside linebacker on their latest depth chart, released Monday. The rookie from Dillon moved ahead of Mykal Walker and is slated to start alongside Rashaan Evans at ILB this Saturday at the Baltimore Ravens.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Noah Gurley scored a season-high 16 points and Mark Sears had 15, all in the second half, to lead No. 9 Alabama to an 84-64 victory over Jackson State on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide (10-2), coming off a 100-90 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga, struggled much of the way and even trailed a minute into the second half against the Tigers (1-11). Alabama scored the final eight points, though. Gurley nearly tripled his season average of 5.8 points and Sears took over with three second-half 3-pointers against a team coached by former Alabama and NBA player Mo Williams. Nick Pringle had 14 points and nine rebounds after coming into the game scoring less than one per game. The junior college transfer’s previous high in 11 games was four points, but he made all five field goal attempts.
Senior girls basketball relying on senior leadership with new roster
Billings Senior surprised some people last year in the state tournament. But they're rebuilding their roster and leaning on leadership of their three senior captains.
