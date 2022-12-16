Read full article on original website
Related
Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67
Dennis Boyd scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and hit 4-of-5 3-pointers to lead Lipscomb to a 75-67 victory over Louisville
KULR8
Senior girls basketball relying on senior leadership with new roster
Billings Senior surprised some people last year in the state tournament. But they're rebuilding their roster and leaning on leadership of their three senior captains.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Comments / 0